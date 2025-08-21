AI Startup TinyFish Secures USD 47 Mn in Series A Funding The Series A funding round was led by Iconiq Capital, with participation from USVP, MongoDB Ventures and Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI startup TinyFish has raised USD 47 million in a Series A funding round led by Iconiq Capital to scale its platform for building and deploying AI-powered web agents.

The round also included participation from USVP, MongoDB Ventures and Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners, the firm co-founded by former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg.

Founded in 2024, the California-based company is developing web agents designed to automate repetitive and complex online tasks for enterprises. Its technology simulates human browsing behaviour to collect data and perform actions across websites at scale.

TinyFish is initially focusing on the retail and travel industries, with its agents being used for dynamic price surveillance. This involves tracking competitor prices, promotions, shipping times and inventory levels in real time.

CEO Sudheesh Nair said the fresh capital gives the 25-member team a financial runway of three to four years. The company plans to direct the funds towards product development and expanding its go-to-market operations.

Traditionally, these tasks were carried out by large offshore teams engaged in manual data entry or by customised scripts that often failed when website designs changed. TinyFish aims to provide a more robust and scalable solution through its AI-driven approach.

The rise of autonomous software agents has sparked strong interest across the technology sector, with both established players and startups racing to build systems capable of handling multi-step tasks. TinyFish says its technology is designed to address the challenge of reliably gathering critical information from the fast-changing and complex environment of the internet.
