AI Startup Zoca Raises USD 6 Mn Led by Accel to Power Growth for Local Businesses The Bengaluru-based company will deploy the fresh funds to expand its agent-based AI architecture, deepen platform integrations, and unlock new verticals where professionals rely on time-bound services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ashish Verma and Robin Chauhan, Co-founders of Zoca

AI startup Zoca has raised USD 6 million in a funding round led by Accel, with participation from GTMfund, Elevation Capital, and Better Capital.

The Bengaluru-based company will deploy the fresh funds to expand its agent-based AI architecture, deepen platform integrations, and unlock new verticals where professionals rely on time-bound services.

Founded in 2024 by IIT Kharagpur alumni Ashish Verma and Robin Chauhan, Zoca was created to support independent professionals—such as beauty salons and wellness studios—who often lack the time, tools, or support to consistently fill their appointment books.

Zoca's AI platform tackles this head-on by automating the entire growth funnel: from identifying local demand and optimising online discovery to converting leads and re-engaging clients. It offers AI agents that run full marketing playbooks autonomously, including local SEO, lead follow-ups, rebooking messages, paid ads, and social media management—eliminating the need for multiple tools or agencies.

"What makes this space unique is the business model. These service professionals aren't focused on selling more units—they're maximizing their available time. So the ROI on every lead, every appointment, and every repeat visit directly impacts their bottom line," said Ashish Verma, Co-founder and CEO of Zoca. "Every empty chair is lost revenue. We built Zoca to help them stay fully booked — without lifting a finger."

In under a year, the platform claims to have helped over 1,000 local businesses book 120,000+ appointments, driving more than USD 10 million in revenue while saving countless hours of manual marketing tasks. Zoca essentially replaces the need for five separate tools, an agency retainer, and hours of operational grunt work.

"For many of these businesses, the challenge isn't just visibility," said Verma. "It's converting leads, filling schedules, and retaining clients—areas where traditional tools fall short. That's why we built a system that addresses the entire customer journey."

Investors see Zoca as a category-defining player. "Zoca is driving business outcomes for the underserved $750B global local services market," said Manasi Shah, Vice President at Accel. "Growth AI agents are just the beginning."

Paul Irving, Partner at GTMfund, added, "Zoca allows local businesses to focus on delivering exceptional service while its AI takes care of growth and retention. It's a total game changer."

With its sights set on building an agent-led OS for local businesses, Zoca is quietly reimagining the future of hyperlocal growth — powered not by dashboards, but by invisible AI working in the background.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Money & Finance

This Approach to Trading Can Unlock New Business Opportunities and Financial Success. Here's What to Know Before Jumping in.

Here's how algorithmic trading is empowering small investors and startups.

By Oleg Tsyura
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'The Coolest Piece of Technology the World Has Ever Seen': OpenAI Is Acquiring Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Startup for $6.4 Billion

It's a sign that OpenAI is seriously working on consumer devices embedded with AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

More Mid-Sized GCCs Will Enter India in the Post Trump Era

The number of GCCs in India could swell up to 3,500 by 2030 and the size of the market will grow from USD 60 billion to beyond USD 110 billion in the next 5 years.

By Ayushman Baruah