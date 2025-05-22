The Bengaluru-based company will deploy the fresh funds to expand its agent-based AI architecture, deepen platform integrations, and unlock new verticals where professionals rely on time-bound services.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI startup Zoca has raised USD 6 million in a funding round led by Accel, with participation from GTMfund, Elevation Capital, and Better Capital.

The Bengaluru-based company will deploy the fresh funds to expand its agent-based AI architecture, deepen platform integrations, and unlock new verticals where professionals rely on time-bound services.

Founded in 2024 by IIT Kharagpur alumni Ashish Verma and Robin Chauhan, Zoca was created to support independent professionals—such as beauty salons and wellness studios—who often lack the time, tools, or support to consistently fill their appointment books.

Zoca's AI platform tackles this head-on by automating the entire growth funnel: from identifying local demand and optimising online discovery to converting leads and re-engaging clients. It offers AI agents that run full marketing playbooks autonomously, including local SEO, lead follow-ups, rebooking messages, paid ads, and social media management—eliminating the need for multiple tools or agencies.

"What makes this space unique is the business model. These service professionals aren't focused on selling more units—they're maximizing their available time. So the ROI on every lead, every appointment, and every repeat visit directly impacts their bottom line," said Ashish Verma, Co-founder and CEO of Zoca. "Every empty chair is lost revenue. We built Zoca to help them stay fully booked — without lifting a finger."

In under a year, the platform claims to have helped over 1,000 local businesses book 120,000+ appointments, driving more than USD 10 million in revenue while saving countless hours of manual marketing tasks. Zoca essentially replaces the need for five separate tools, an agency retainer, and hours of operational grunt work.

"For many of these businesses, the challenge isn't just visibility," said Verma. "It's converting leads, filling schedules, and retaining clients—areas where traditional tools fall short. That's why we built a system that addresses the entire customer journey."

Investors see Zoca as a category-defining player. "Zoca is driving business outcomes for the underserved $750B global local services market," said Manasi Shah, Vice President at Accel. "Growth AI agents are just the beginning."

Paul Irving, Partner at GTMfund, added, "Zoca allows local businesses to focus on delivering exceptional service while its AI takes care of growth and retention. It's a total game changer."

With its sights set on building an agent-led OS for local businesses, Zoca is quietly reimagining the future of hyperlocal growth — powered not by dashboards, but by invisible AI working in the background.