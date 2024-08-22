Get All Access for $5/mo

AI Test Automation Platform Opkey Raises $47 Million to Grow Teams in Noida and Bengaluru Opkey, an AI continuous test automation platform for enterprise systems, announced that it has raised USD47 million in Series B funding led by PeakSpan Capital, and other existing investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Opkey Co-Founders Pankaj Goel, Avinash Tiwari and Lalit Jain.

Opkey, an AI continuous test automation platform for enterprise systems, announced that it has raised USD47 million in Series B funding led by PeakSpan Capital, and other existing investors.

The funding will be used by the company to increase sales and grow its marketing team as it tries to expand globally while investing in research and development aiming to pioneer the emerging "ERP Ops" category.

Opkey is also expanding Engineering and AI research teams at its Noida and Bengaluru R&D centers to develop a category-defining product.

"Opkey's AI-driven platform empowers CIOs to ensure successful ERP transformation and modernization programs, by revolutionizing the way enterprises approach Cloud ERP migration," said Pankaj Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Opkey.

"This funding will allow us to further enhance our technology and expand our reach, helping more organizations seamlessly migrate their legacy ERP systems to the cloud while ensuring continuous quality and performance, given its criticality to business outcomes," added Pankaj Goel.

Sanket Merchant, Partner, PeakSpan Capital said, "As thematic B2B software investors, we understand the criticality of ERP and other enterprise applications, which represent significant investments and operate as the central nervous system powering global business operations. We believe that, given the inefficiencies that exist today in all phases of the ERP life cycle, a new category of solutions will emerge, utilizing AI to address the high failure rate of cloud transformation and automate critical areas of implementation, testing, and support. Solutions like Opkey's are mission-critical for achieving continuous assurance in the delivery of technology that yields optimal business outcomes."

According to Opkey, enterprises modernizing their ERP systems often face a 'SaaS Mess,' in which multiple best-of-breed applications require constant updates and testing to maintain seamless business processes. Traditional manual ERP testing methods introduce significant risks, threatening transformation initiatives and potentially leading to financial and reputational harm.

Opkey believes that harnessing AI and machine learning can reduce the time and effort needed for ERP testing. The company's AI-powered assistant (Wilfred), utilizing a patent-pending GenAI Test Mining algorithm, dynamically generates tests customized to client-specific configurations and customizations. As a result, enterprises can accelerate ERP changes by 50 per cent and reduce defect rates by over 70 per cent.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

EdTech Unicorn Physics Wallah Launches PW School of Startups to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Amazon Cloud CEO Predicts a Future Where Most Software Engineers Don't Code — and AI Does It Instead

In a leaked chat, Garman told Amazon employees that in about two years, "it's possible that most developers are not coding."

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Experian India Launches AiDRIAN, an AI-Driven Tool to Tackle Financial Fraud

It claims its tools enhance customer experience while reducing the need for manual reviews and interventions

By Entrepreneur Staff