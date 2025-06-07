The meeting in Indore focused on encouraging education in Indian languages at school and higher education levels, aligning with the broader goals of the National Education Policy

In a major push towards tech-driven education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairperson TG Sitharam announced that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon be embedded across all branches of technical education in India.

Speaking at a parliamentary advisory committee meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Indore, Sitharam said that the AICTE has formed an expert panel to revise the model curriculums of engineering, IT, and management studies to integrate AI components.

"The committee has already conducted three meetings and is expected to submit its recommendations within the next month," he noted. Following this, the updated curriculums could be finalised within two months, paving the way for AI-based education to begin as early as the next academic year.

While the Council had already launched a BTech course in AI and Data Science in 2017, this marks the first major step towards embedding AI into the foundational framework of all technical disciplines.

Sitharam also highlighted efforts to promote education in Indian languages.

Over the last two years, AICTE has made 1,000 textbooks available online in 12 Indian languages, with over seven lakh downloads recorded. Currently, 54 technical institutions in the country offer various courses in these regional languages.

