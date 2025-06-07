AI to Become Core of All Technical Courses, Says AICTE Chairperson TG Sitharam The meeting in Indore focused on encouraging education in Indian languages at school and higher education levels, aligning with the broader goals of the National Education Policy
In a major push towards tech-driven education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairperson TG Sitharam announced that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon be embedded across all branches of technical education in India.
Speaking at a parliamentary advisory committee meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Indore, Sitharam said that the AICTE has formed an expert panel to revise the model curriculums of engineering, IT, and management studies to integrate AI components.