Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on track to become the defining technology of this century, with the potential to add nearly USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

But the study also warns of a widening gap between the AI "haves" and "have-nots."

More than 66 per cent of developed nations have already framed national AI strategies, while just 30 per cent of developing economies and only 12 per cent of the least-developed ones have taken similar steps. This imbalance risks creating a dependency cycle, where many countries rely on imported solutions, missing out on homegrown innovation and the economic benefits that come with it.

This uneven progress is reflected across sectors as well. Financial services and retail, powered by data-rich ecosystems, are moving fastest in AI adoption. Meanwhile, sectors that impact citizens most directly, such as agriculture, healthcare, and public services, remain constrained by limited infrastructure, unclear returns on investment, and funding challenges.

Billions invested, few results

Despite massive financial commitments, nearly half of AI pilots never move beyond experimentation. Only one in eight prototypes reaches deployment at scale. The reasons, the study suggests, are as much cultural as technical—resistance to change, siloed infrastructure, and a persistent shortage of skilled professionals.

Even where talent exists, it is not evenly distributed. The United States, for instance, attracts nearly one in three AI experts who choose to relocate, leading to a concentration of expertise and capital in a handful of economies. For many countries, access to computing power and funding remains prohibitively expensive.

While the narrative around AI often focuses on algorithms, chips, and data, the study highlights that people remain the biggest barrier and the biggest opportunity. Roughly 70 per cent of adoption challenges, it notes, stem from human and process issues rather than technology.

The RISE Framework

To close the gap, the report introduces a four-pronged action plan, which it calls the RISE framework--Research, Investment, Skilling, and Ethics. It argues that governments must foster innovation hubs and research collaborations; investors must expand capital and infrastructure to underserved regions; businesses must prioritise reskilling their workforces; and regulators must embed ethics and governance into AI systems.

"AI is not just a technological wave; it is a strategic race that will define economic and social leadership in the decades ahead," said Jyoti Vij, Director General of FICCI. "Together, we can ensure that AI is not just a race for advantage, but a collective pursuit of progress that unlocks value for the world."

Saibal Chakraborty, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, echoed the urgency, "We are seeing significant divergence in the global AI race. To truly derive value and drive equitable growth, we must build strong, supportive ecosystems for AI Research, Investment, Skilling, and Ethics."

Ultimately, the future of AI will depend not only on technological breakthroughs but also on the willingness of governments, businesses, and international institutions to collaborate. Without this, the race could leave large parts of the world behind.