AI Video Platform VideoDB Acquires Software Testing Startup Devzery The move aims to enhance VideoDB's developer tools as it expands its platform across AI-driven video applications, including surveillance, model training, and real-time media editing.

San Francisco-based AI video infrastructure company VideoDB has acquired Chennai-based software testing startup Devzery for an undisclosed amount.

The move aims to enhance VideoDB's developer tools as it expands its platform across AI-driven video applications, including surveillance, model training, and real-time media editing.

Founded in 2021, Devzery specialises in automating API regression testing through an AI agent that connects directly with CI/CD pipelines, removing the need for manual test code. Its technology has been adopted by companies such as Cimpress, Shopflo, and Zeda.io.

The startup earlier secured USD 125,000 in funding from Upekkha to support its product development and growth.

VideoDB, established in 2023, is building a "video-as-data" stack designed to help developers query, tag, and create products using live video streams. With Devzery's integration, VideoDB plans to offer a more reliable and developer-focused platform with quicker deployment capabilities.

Devzery's founders will join the VideoDB team, and the product will continue to operate under VideoDB to support its US market expansion.
