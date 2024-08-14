Get All Access for $5/mo

AIC T-Hub Selects 20 Start-ups For Sustainability Cohort Each start-up will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields, including industry leaders, academics, and investors who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Inhouse

T-Hub, India's leading start-up incubator, in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) has unveiled its new Sustainability Cohort of the AIC T-Hub Programme. This initiative reflects a growing commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to support entrepreneurs who are pioneering sustainable solutions.

Out of 220 applicants, 20 start-ups have been selected to join the Sustainability Cohort. Amongst the selected start-ups are Earthtech India, Ambiator Private Limited, Hubeco Green Ventures Pvt Ltd, Reverent Technologies Private ltd, Myplan8, Sheen Solar, Zero Carbon One, NetZero Living, Visarj Systems, Sustech Innovations, V Transform, Airth, Nanowings, Renote, Newboo, Thinksmart Technologies (Clean carbon), Electrik Bee Private limited (Solarfix), CI Metrics, Goodeebag.

This diverse group will benefit from extensive support designed to foster the development and scaling of their innovative, eco-friendly solutions. The programme aligns with national efforts to advance a green economy and tackle environmental challenges.

The selected start-ups will benefit from a comprehensive support system designed to accelerate their growth and impact. Each start-up will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields, including industry leaders, academics, and investors who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice. The programme also includes a series of workshops and webinars that cover essential areas such as business development, fundraising, marketing strategies, and customer acquisition.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, "We are thrilled to support these innovative start-ups in their journey towards creating sustainable solutions. The Sustainability Cohort is not only about nurturing new ideas but also about driving tangible impact for a greener future."

To enhance their potential, start-ups will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a network of potential investors, offering a platform to secure vital funding. T-Hub will also facilitate collaborations between these start-ups and established corporations, helping to speed up product development and market entry.

Rajesh Adla, CEO, AIC T-Hub Foundation, said, "The Sustainability Cohort is a testament to the growing entrepreneurial spirit in India, focused on addressing pressing environmental challenges. We believe these startups hold the key to unlocking a sustainable future. AIC T-Hub Foundation is proud to support these innovators as they scale their solutions."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Make In India Vs Make For India: What Is India's Stand?

A kind of hybrid, holistic model will require a quintessential pre-requisite in the form of domestic legal/financial as well as industrial reforms

By Arjun Bajaaj
Starting a Business

How ZYOD is Using AI to Make Fast Fashion Sustainable

This startup leverages modern technologies to solve problems such as launching new styles quickly, minimizing inventory risks, catering to diverse markets and consumers globally

By Shivani Tiwari
Thought Leaders

10 Types of Businesses You Can Build After 5 p.m.

Do you play an instrument? Cook a killer quiche? Walk dogs? There's money to be made there.

By Sujan Patel
Leadership

Why Teamwork Is the Key to Customer Satisfaction

Yes, the customer should be put first in just about everything, but your team's cohesion is just as important.

By Lucas Miller
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille