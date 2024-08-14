Each start-up will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields, including industry leaders, academics, and investors who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice.

T-Hub, India's leading start-up incubator, in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) has unveiled its new Sustainability Cohort of the AIC T-Hub Programme. This initiative reflects a growing commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to support entrepreneurs who are pioneering sustainable solutions.

Out of 220 applicants, 20 start-ups have been selected to join the Sustainability Cohort. Amongst the selected start-ups are Earthtech India, Ambiator Private Limited, Hubeco Green Ventures Pvt Ltd, Reverent Technologies Private ltd, Myplan8, Sheen Solar, Zero Carbon One, NetZero Living, Visarj Systems, Sustech Innovations, V Transform, Airth, Nanowings, Renote, Newboo, Thinksmart Technologies (Clean carbon), Electrik Bee Private limited (Solarfix), CI Metrics, Goodeebag.

This diverse group will benefit from extensive support designed to foster the development and scaling of their innovative, eco-friendly solutions. The programme aligns with national efforts to advance a green economy and tackle environmental challenges.

The selected start-ups will benefit from a comprehensive support system designed to accelerate their growth and impact. Each start-up will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields, including industry leaders, academics, and investors who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice. The programme also includes a series of workshops and webinars that cover essential areas such as business development, fundraising, marketing strategies, and customer acquisition.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, "We are thrilled to support these innovative start-ups in their journey towards creating sustainable solutions. The Sustainability Cohort is not only about nurturing new ideas but also about driving tangible impact for a greener future."

To enhance their potential, start-ups will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a network of potential investors, offering a platform to secure vital funding. T-Hub will also facilitate collaborations between these start-ups and established corporations, helping to speed up product development and market entry.

Rajesh Adla, CEO, AIC T-Hub Foundation, said, "The Sustainability Cohort is a testament to the growing entrepreneurial spirit in India, focused on addressing pressing environmental challenges. We believe these startups hold the key to unlocking a sustainable future. AIC T-Hub Foundation is proud to support these innovators as they scale their solutions."