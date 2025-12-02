The new cohort features 20 startups selected from sectors such as mobility, SaaS, HR tech, healthtech, sustainability, enterprisetech, edtech and agritech.

AIC T Hub Foundation has launched the second cohort of its Lab2Market programme, a 16 week initiative created to help researchers transform laboratory innovations into market ready ventures.

The programme aims to strengthen collaboration between academia, research and entrepreneurship while supporting deep tech development.

The new cohort features 20 startups selected from sectors such as mobility, SaaS, HR tech, healthtech, sustainability, enterprisetech, edtech and agritech. These ventures are working on solutions powered by artificial intelligence, clean energy systems and automation.

The selected startups include Meet Connecy, TradeLayout, David AI, Spleen AI, Entheory AI, Cardio Pulmo AI, Inferno Energy, GPU Tech Private Ltd, ARK, Mehndi Bot, ZuppiBuy, WakokloN, Aptivision Technologies, ArtLegal, AG View 360, AuroFyn, Quelo, Vidyu and Dashrobe.

This development follows the achievements of Cohort 1 which supported 23 research ideas, facilitated 50 industry connections, partnered with 5 academic institutions and helped file 4 provisional patents. Cohort 2 builds on this foundation by helping 19 research-led startups progress toward commercialisation with structured mentoring, go to market guidance and investor access.

The innovations in the cohort span a wide range of deep tech areas. They include an artificial intelligence enabled clinical support system that uses ECG, X ray and lab data, a patent pending context layer that reduces context tokens for artificial intelligence models by up to 90 percent, and a food processing solution that converts indigenous crops into healthy, shelf stable snacks to reduce post harvest losses. These ideas showcase the strength of India's evolving research ecosystem.

During the 16 week programme, Lab2Market will help startups run pilots, obtain certifications and connect with early adopters. Their progress will be evaluated based on industry partnerships, research to market conversions and investment interest.

AIC T Hub Foundation, a collaboration between T Hub and Atal Innovation Mission, continues to support startups across healthcare, mobility and EV, semiconductors, sustainability and spacetech while contributing to India's deep tech innovation landscape.