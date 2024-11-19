This aims to build upon the investment worth over USD 200 million made in the last five years to organizations using AI to accelerate their scientific work

Tech giant Google has launched a USD 20 million fund to support artificial intelligence (AI) for scientific breakthroughs.

"(We) announced USD 20 million in funding to support academic and nonprofit organizations around the world that are using AI to address increasingly complex problems at the intersections of different disciplines of science. Fields such as rare and neglected disease research, experimental biology, materials science and sustainability all show promise," said Maggie Johnson, VP and Global Head, Google in an official blog.

In the backdrop of Demis Hassabis and John Jumper being awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry —for AlphaFold, a groundbreaking AI system that predicts the 3D structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences— Johnson notes that for AI to enable the next generation of scientific breakthroughs, scientists need necessary funding, computing power, cross-domain expertise and access to infrastructure including foundational datasets.

AlphaFold, developed by DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has been used by more than two million researchers in more than 190 countries.

So how is AI helping advance science? For James Manyika, senior vice president, Research, Technology & Society, Google, speed is at the top. "In some areas of science, increasingly capable AI is making it possible for us to condense hundreds or even thousands of years of research into a few years, months, or even days," he said during his opening address in London.

Scientific breakthroughs backed by Google

Over five years, Google's bet has paid off in the nine biggest scientific breakthroughs. Demystifying protein folding has been termed as a "grand challenge" for decades by experts. In 2022, DeepMind shared the predicted structures of 200 million proteins from their AlphaFold 2 model which enabled scientists to accelerate progress in areas like developing new medicines, fighting antibiotic resistance and tackling plastic pollution.

Google partnered with others, including Harvard's Lichtman Lab, to map a fragment of the human brain to a level of detail never achieved. In 2024, they released never-before-seen structures to the public to help accelerate research.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), floods cause over USD 40 billion in damage annually worldwide. When Google began its project of flood forecasting in 2018, many found it an impossible project given the scarcity of data.