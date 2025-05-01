Aikyam Capital Marks INR 105 Cr First Close of Maiden Special Situation Fund The fund targets a total corpus of INR 300 crore, with a green shoe option of INR 200 crore, potentially scaling to INR 500 crore.

M Venkatasubramaniam, CEO – Stressed Assets Management, Aikyam Capital

Aikyam Capital Management LLP has announced the first close of its maiden Aikyam Capital Stressed Assets Fund I, raising INR 105 crore in investor commitments.

The fund, a Category I Special Situation Fund (SSF), is focused on India's evolving stressed and distressed assets ecosystem.

The fund targets a total corpus of INR 300 crore, with a green shoe option of INR 200 crore, potentially scaling to INR 500 crore. It will invest across sectors in fundamentally viable but financially stressed businesses, offering both capital and operational support for turnaround.

"This first close represents a major milestone for our platform as we continue to scale our presence in the stressed asset space," said M Venkatasubramaniam, CEO – Stressed Assets Management, Aikyam Capital. "We thank our investors for their trust and look forward to deploying capital into high-conviction stressed opportunities that align with our value-oriented philosophy."

With a dedicated investment team experienced in special situations, credit analysis, and restructuring, Aikyam has already begun evaluating a strong pipeline of potential deals. The fund aims to revive distressed businesses while delivering long-term returns to its investors.

Founded in November 2022, Aikyam Capital positions itself uniquely in India's alternative investment landscape, blending global ambition with deep local insights. The first close signals growing investor confidence in India's distressed asset opportunity, especially as regulatory and market dynamics favor structured turnaround strategies.
