The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has partnered with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) to launch an exciting opportunity for start-ups and MSMEs from India and Australia.

They are inviting applications for the Climate Smart Agritech cohort of the India-Australia Rapid Innovation and Start-up Expansion (RISE) Accelerator.

This initiative is designed to support businesses seeking international expansion and aims to tackle pressing agricultural challenges faced by both nations, according to PTI.

Commencing in October 2024, the Climate Smart Agritech cohort will focus on technologies and solutions that enhance agricultural productivity and resilience amid growing climate variability, resource scarcity, and food insecurity. The program is particularly interested in start-ups and MSMEs that prioritise farmer needs, emphasising practical on-farm applications.

Tamara Ogilvie, Program Director, CSIRO, said, "India and Australia share common agricultural challenges, but the scale and diversity of our farming operations are unique. This cohort will enable participants to achieve product-market fit in diverse markets and rapidly scale their solutions to meet global demands."

Over the nine-month program, selected start-ups and MSMEs will benefit from a mix of self-paced online learning and in-person sessions, including immersion weeks in both India and Australia. These sessions will provide deep market insights, one-on-one coaching, and mentorship from industry experts. The program also offers field trials and technology pilots, ensuring that participants can effectively test and refine their solutions.

Pramit Dash, Program Lead, AIM, stated, "By fostering innovation and providing a platform for start-ups to scale their solutions, the RISE Accelerator program not only addresses the immediate challenges in the agriculture sector but also ensures that farmers can access and adopt resilient practices tailored to their specific needs."

Applications for the RISE Accelerator close on September 15, 2024. Selected start-ups and SMEs will also be eligible for up to INR 45 lakh in non-equity grants. The program is free to join, with numerous opportunities for participants to travel between Australia and India.