AION Tech Solutions and Theoremus AD Sign MoU for Multimodal Urban Mobility Projects As part of the initial phase, pilot projects will be launched in Telangana and Karnataka.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chanakya Bellam Radhakrishna, Director at AION Tech Solutions Ltd

AION Tech Solutions Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bulgaria-based Theoremus AD to collaborate on the development of multimodal urban mobility solutions in India.

The agreement focuses on improving how different modes of transport work together in cities, with an emphasis on sustainable and technology driven operations.

As part of the initial phase, pilot projects will be launched in Telangana and Karnataka. These pilots will focus on first middle last mile connectivity through demand responsive electric vehicle feeder services linked to busy metro rail and bus corridors. The objective is to address gaps in urban travel, improve fleet usage, and enhance reliability for daily commuters while supporting cleaner transport systems.

Chanakya Bellam Radhakrishna, Director at AION Tech Solutions Ltd, said, "By combining Theoremus AD's global orchestration expertise with the on ground execution capabilities of our subsidiaries, we aim to strengthen first middle last mile connectivity and deliver measurable sustainability outcomes."

The partnership will focus on deploying a city- and state-scale multimodal transport orchestration platform that integrates metro rail, bus networks, EV fleets, parking infrastructure, and urban mobility data into a unified operational framework. Using AI- and data-driven intelligence, the platform will enable demand forecasting, EV utilisation optimisation, congestion management, and real-time operational visibility for transport authorities and operators.

During the pilot stage, electric vehicle fleets will be connected with real time data and analytics to improve routing, charging schedules, and service planning. Performance will be assessed using indicators such as ridership growth, service coverage, fleet utilisation, and reduction in carbon emissions.

Hristo Popov, Chief Business Officer at Theoremus AD, said, "Partnering with AION Tech Solutions enables us to localise our platform and deploy real world pilots that demonstrate the value of integrated data, AI driven optimisation, and coordinated electric vehicle operations at scale."

Execution in India will be led by AION Tech subsidiaries. ETO Motors will handle deployment and operation of electric vehicle fleets, while ROQIT will provide digital platforms, control dashboards, and operational tools. The collaboration will follow data privacy, cybersecurity, and Indian data residency requirements.

Following successful pilots, the partners plan to jointly engage with transport corporations, metro rail agencies, and urban development bodies to scale the solution across additional cities and states. Initial engagement is expected with TSRTC, HMDA, and HMRL in Telangana, and BMTC, BMRCL, and DULT in Karnataka, with the objective of creating replicable models aligned with India's Smart Cities and sustainable mobility initiatives.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae