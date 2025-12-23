As part of the initial phase, pilot projects will be launched in Telangana and Karnataka.

AION Tech Solutions Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bulgaria-based Theoremus AD to collaborate on the development of multimodal urban mobility solutions in India.

The agreement focuses on improving how different modes of transport work together in cities, with an emphasis on sustainable and technology driven operations.

As part of the initial phase, pilot projects will be launched in Telangana and Karnataka. These pilots will focus on first middle last mile connectivity through demand responsive electric vehicle feeder services linked to busy metro rail and bus corridors. The objective is to address gaps in urban travel, improve fleet usage, and enhance reliability for daily commuters while supporting cleaner transport systems.

Chanakya Bellam Radhakrishna, Director at AION Tech Solutions Ltd, said, "By combining Theoremus AD's global orchestration expertise with the on ground execution capabilities of our subsidiaries, we aim to strengthen first middle last mile connectivity and deliver measurable sustainability outcomes."

The partnership will focus on deploying a city- and state-scale multimodal transport orchestration platform that integrates metro rail, bus networks, EV fleets, parking infrastructure, and urban mobility data into a unified operational framework. Using AI- and data-driven intelligence, the platform will enable demand forecasting, EV utilisation optimisation, congestion management, and real-time operational visibility for transport authorities and operators.

During the pilot stage, electric vehicle fleets will be connected with real time data and analytics to improve routing, charging schedules, and service planning. Performance will be assessed using indicators such as ridership growth, service coverage, fleet utilisation, and reduction in carbon emissions.

Hristo Popov, Chief Business Officer at Theoremus AD, said, "Partnering with AION Tech Solutions enables us to localise our platform and deploy real world pilots that demonstrate the value of integrated data, AI driven optimisation, and coordinated electric vehicle operations at scale."

Execution in India will be led by AION Tech subsidiaries. ETO Motors will handle deployment and operation of electric vehicle fleets, while ROQIT will provide digital platforms, control dashboards, and operational tools. The collaboration will follow data privacy, cybersecurity, and Indian data residency requirements.

Following successful pilots, the partners plan to jointly engage with transport corporations, metro rail agencies, and urban development bodies to scale the solution across additional cities and states. Initial engagement is expected with TSRTC, HMDA, and HMRL in Telangana, and BMTC, BMRCL, and DULT in Karnataka, with the objective of creating replicable models aligned with India's Smart Cities and sustainable mobility initiatives.