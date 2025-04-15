Air India streamlines refund processes with Salesforce Agentforce, automating routine tasks using agentic AI, reducing delays, minimising human effort, and enhancing customer experience with faster resolutions and real-time updates.

In a significant move to enhance customer experience, Air India has expanded its partnership with Salesforce by adopting Salesforce Agentforce, marking a major milestone in the airline's digital transformation journey. Air India became one of the first global carriers to implement Agentforce, using it to automate and streamline customer service processes, starting with refund management.

Historically, refund requests required multiple handoffs between Air India's contact center, refunds team, and the customer — often slowing down resolution times. With Agentforce, powered by emerging agentic AI, this process is being reimagined. Routine tasks are now automated, reducing human effort and enabling agents to focus on more meaningful customer interactions. The result is quicker resolutions, faster refunds, and timely updates for passengers, significantly elevating the airline's service experience.

Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said, "This isn't just a technological leap—it's a customer-first commitment. Our partnership with Salesforce in pioneering Agentforce allows us to transform how we handle refund cases, offering guests real-time acknowledgments and seamless service across all touchpoints."

Following the initial rollout, Air India plans to extend Agentforce across other customer service functions, including voice-based interactions, in the coming months.

Air India has long relied on Salesforce's suite — including Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI — to power its operations and customer engagement. This new chapter builds on that foundation, positioning the airline to become an AI-first carrier, delivering hyper-personalized and responsive experiences at scale.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, noted, "Air India is setting a global benchmark by embracing Agentforce. Their vision aligns perfectly with Salesforce's mission to enable intelligent automation and foster loyalty through exceptional service."

Agentforce, the first digital labor solution by Salesforce, integrates with Customer 360, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a collaborative AI-human workforce. It supports Air India's broader transformation agenda, further strengthening its customer engagement strategy as it continues to innovate with AI-led solutions.