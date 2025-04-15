Air India Adopts Salesforce Agentforce to Streamline Refunds, Enhance Passenger Experience Air India streamlines refund processes with Salesforce Agentforce, automating routine tasks using agentic AI, reducing delays, minimising human effort, and enhancing customer experience with faster resolutions and real-time updates.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company Handout

In a significant move to enhance customer experience, Air India has expanded its partnership with Salesforce by adopting Salesforce Agentforce, marking a major milestone in the airline's digital transformation journey. Air India became one of the first global carriers to implement Agentforce, using it to automate and streamline customer service processes, starting with refund management.

Historically, refund requests required multiple handoffs between Air India's contact center, refunds team, and the customer — often slowing down resolution times. With Agentforce, powered by emerging agentic AI, this process is being reimagined. Routine tasks are now automated, reducing human effort and enabling agents to focus on more meaningful customer interactions. The result is quicker resolutions, faster refunds, and timely updates for passengers, significantly elevating the airline's service experience.

Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said, "This isn't just a technological leap—it's a customer-first commitment. Our partnership with Salesforce in pioneering Agentforce allows us to transform how we handle refund cases, offering guests real-time acknowledgments and seamless service across all touchpoints."

Following the initial rollout, Air India plans to extend Agentforce across other customer service functions, including voice-based interactions, in the coming months.

Air India has long relied on Salesforce's suite — including Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI — to power its operations and customer engagement. This new chapter builds on that foundation, positioning the airline to become an AI-first carrier, delivering hyper-personalized and responsive experiences at scale.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, noted, "Air India is setting a global benchmark by embracing Agentforce. Their vision aligns perfectly with Salesforce's mission to enable intelligent automation and foster loyalty through exceptional service."

Agentforce, the first digital labor solution by Salesforce, integrates with Customer 360, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a collaborative AI-human workforce. It supports Air India's broader transformation agenda, further strengthening its customer engagement strategy as it continues to innovate with AI-led solutions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Gen AI and Related Skills See Highest Growth at 32% in Indian GCCs: Report

By 2030, India's GCC market is projected to grow to USD 99-105 billion, with a workforce exceeding 2.4 million professionals.

By Ayushman Baruah
Growing a Business

This Entrepreneur Used AI to Transform Their Business and Create Multiple Revenue Streams — Here's Exactly How They Did It

There are five new ways entrepreneurs can make money with AI — and it takes less time than you think.

By Jeff J Hunter
Technology

AMD To Strengthen Its Data Centre Business In India

Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Ananya Birla Expands into Beauty with New Colour Cosmetics Brand LOVETC

With LOVETC, Birla Cosmetics is set to capture a 5-8% share of the country's fast-growing beauty market.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Equirus Wealth Launches Integrated Wealth-Tech Platform for HNIs

The new platform offers everything you need in one place - a complete portfolio view of your investments, detailed analytics, smart research reports, and smooth interactions between advisors and clients.

By Entrepreneur Staff