Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Air India Express to Phase Out Business Class: Eyes Growth in the Budget Carrier Market Air India Express, a subsidiary of Tata Group's aviation business, is reportedly planning to reconfigure its fleet by entirely removing business class to operate as an economy-only offering

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Air India Express | X

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Tata Group's aviation business, is reportedly planning to reconfigure its fleet by entirely removing business class to operate as an economy-only offering

The change is set to happen starting April 2025, the transition is to aid the airline's strategy to focus on better operations of its narrow-body fleet and cater to the budget commercial aviation segment, according to the airline's senior official.

The reconfiguration will be part of the Tata Group's wider consolidation plans, which include the merger of Vistara, which last took to the skies on November 11 with Air India.

Air India Express currently operates Boeing 737 NGs, Boeing 737-8s, and Airbus A320s with a fleet size of 90 aircraft after its recent merger with AIX Connect, previously AirAsia India. The transition will affect as many as 30 aircraft that are presently operating in a dual-class setup.

Air India Express also has made its bid for 35 white-tail Boeing 737-8 planes responding to the delays in new aircraft deliveries caused by global supply chain disruptions and plans to operate a fleet size exceeding 110 by the end of FY25.

The growing fleet and full focus on economy operations will help Air India Express to fortify its routes between Tier 2 and 3 cities, and possible expansions to international hubs.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, expressed that the airline's strategy is set up to fit the broader Tata aviation vision with lower-tiered cities being the largest market segment from metro to non-metro routes as reported in Financial Express.

Singh also said that the carrier plans to expand its connections to popular routes in the Middle East and Southeast Asia with potential expansion to areas like South Asia and the Far East in the future.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James