Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Air India unveiled a modern new brand identity and new aircraft livery that captures the essence of a bold new India, marking a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation.

"Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service," said Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD.

The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame - symbolizing a 'Window of Possibilities'. Air India's new logo symbol - 'The Vista' - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness and the airline's outlook for the future. Designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand, the new brand identity combines Air India's past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future. The new logo will be seen from December 2023, when Air India's first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.

"Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India's flagship airline," Wilson added.

Air India is making significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthen its position as the preferred airline for travelers flying to, from, and within India. Air India has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at US$70 billion (based on published list prices), with deliveries of the new aircraft starting November this year. The transformation of Air India's fleet has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year. A US$400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity. By March 2024, 33 per cent of the airline's widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn.

Air India has now welcomed more than 5,000 new staff, including 3,200 Cabin Crew and nearly 1,000 Cockpit Crew, who are helping to drive the cultural transformation. It is also heavily investing in building one of the world's largest aviation training academies in India that will upskill a massive number of aviation professionals.