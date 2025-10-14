Airoclip Bags $2.75Mn Seed Round from T-Accelerate Capital, Centre Court Capital & BITKRAFT Ventures

Airoclip said that the fresh capital will be used towards accelerating the development of its proprietary game personalization technology and strengthening its teams across game development, data, design, and marketing.

Airoclip, an AI-powered gaming studio focused on building adaptive gaming experiences for global audiences, has announced a fundraising of USD 2.75 million in a seed round led by T-Accelerate Capital (TAC), co-led by Centre Court Capital and global gaming investor BITKRAFT Ventures.

Airoclip, founded in 2024 by IIM Calcutta alumni Naga Rohith Anisetty and Pruthvi Sai Y, aims to create a new era of mobile puzzle games by integrating adaptive story progression, innovative monetisation models, and scalable live operations. According to the company, it focuses on AI-driven personalisation and dynamic content generation to deliver better gaming experiences to the world from India.

The company said that its flagship puzzle games, Tap Hexa and Hexa Dreams, have rapidly gained strong traction among players in the USA and Europe. The company boasts a 4.8/5 rating on the Play Store and more than 300,000 installs.

"We're not just building games, we're crafting experiences that evolve with every player. We're thrilled to partner with investors who share that vision and will help us bring it to life," said Rohith, co-founder and CEO of Airoclip.

Airoclip said that the fresh capital will be used towards accelerating the development of its proprietary game personalization technology and strengthening its teams across game development, data, design, and marketing.

"We combine strong game design principles with innovative content formats that generative AI now enables. This approach will significantly enhance player engagement and unlock new revenue streams. By creating personalized, culturally relevant content, we can scale efficiently across global markets with experiences that truly resonate with players everywhere," said Pruthvi, co-founder.

"We're excited to partner with Airoclip on their growth journey. Their sharp blend of analytical depth and creative ambition reflects the evolution of India's gaming ecosystem and underscores the confidence of a new generation of studios ready to compete on the global stage," said Carol Wong, Founding General Partner at T-Accelerate Capital.

Mustafa Ghouse, General Partner at Centre Court Capital, an India-based fund exclusively focused on sports and gaming, said, "Our conviction in Pruthvi and Rohith is rooted in their sharp product intuition and a disciplined, capital‑efficient mindset. Their vision to harness AI for personalization and pair it with a rapid iteration cycle enables them to refine gameplay and deliver impactful experiences at scale."

Backed by increasing digital adoption and rising global playtime and revenue, the casual gaming segment is seeing sustained investor interest and global momentum.

"Airoclip represents the new wave of ambitious gaming studios emerging from India with global potential and vision. Their focus on quick prototyping, along with their past experience in scaling games globally, positions them to create enduring mobile gaming franchises from India in the future," said Anuj Tandon, Partner - India & UAE at BITKRAFT.