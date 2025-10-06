With advanced and centralised security controls, Airtel Business will ensure a resilient and compliant secure backend.

With an eye on building multi-layer protection to secure the expansive database of the railways, Airtel Business has secured a multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to deliver comprehensive, industry-leading security services.

India's railway services are a vital national asset that operate over 13,000 trains daily, serve more than 20 million commuters and enable millions of digital transactions each day, while transporting over 1.5 billion tons of freight annually. With advanced and centralised security controls, Airtel Business will ensure a resilient and compliant secure backend. The technology stack will include market leader technologies along with cutting-edge Make in India cybersecurity products, and deliver a sovereign, fully compliant and AI-embedded security ecosystem tailored for critical infrastructure protection.

"At Airtel Business, we understand that in today's times of escalating cyber risks that threaten operational continuity, data integrity and passenger safety, advanced defense mechanisms play a critical role. Our robust security layer will advance security efficiency in ticketing and data management, shield all railway digital operations from evolving cyber threats while delivering safe and seamless digital services to millions of daily railway commuters," said Sharat Sinha, CEO and director – Airtel Business.

The establishment of IRSOC will help in providing a centralised Security Operations Centre to continuously monitor IR assets, detect and respond to cyber security threats efficiently, gather threat intelligence and ensure proper collaboration with National Cyber Security Agencies.

Earlier Airtel Business launched 'Airtel Secure Internet,' a cutting-edge Internet security solution aimed at bolstering cyber defences for businesses in India.This initiative, developed in collaboration with global cybersecurity leader Fortinet, is said to offer fully managed protection against cyber threats.

"With 'Airtel Secure Internet,' we offer a future-proof solution that strengthens enterprises' security without the burden of high capital expenditure," Sinha had earlier said.

Safeguarding this immense flow of critical data including sensitive customer identities, payment details, as well as key operational databases for ticketing, train tracking, freight and signalling is crucial in today's era of intensifying cyber threats.