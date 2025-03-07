Ajay Devgn Launches Prismix, an AI-Driven Media Company to Revolutionise Storytelling Prismix aims to leverage generative AI to create content across various formats, including short films, series, animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate projects, and social media campaigns.

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is making a bold foray into the technology space with the launch of Prismix, an AI-driven media company dedicated to generative storytelling. This marks another entrepreneurial milestone for Devgn, who previously founded NY VFX Waala and collaborated with Sweden's Goodby Kansas Studios in high-tech ventures.

Prismix aims to leverage generative AI to create content across various formats, including short films, series, animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate projects, and social media campaigns. By integrating AI into creative workflows, the company seeks to make high-quality content production more efficient and cost-effective.

Devgn, who chairs Prismix, has assembled a dynamic leadership team comprising Danish Devgn (co-founder and chief business officer), Vatsal Sheth (co-founder and CEO), and Sahil Nayar (co-founder and chief creative officer).

"With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling," said Devgn. "AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that enables filmmakers and brands to realize their vision in ways never imagined before."

The company has already forged collaborations in mainstream media and education, positioning itself at the intersection of entertainment and technological innovation.

"Prismix is about bridging the gap between technology and creativity," said Danish Devgn, emphasising the limitless possibilities AI offers. CEO Vatsal Sheth added, "We aim to redefine entertainment by harnessing AI's power to enhance content production at scale."

Echoing the vision, Nayar highlighted Prismix's mission to democratise high-end content creation, stating, "Creativity should never be limited by resources or technology. With AI-driven storytelling, we are breaking barriers and unlocking new creative frontiers."

With Prismix, Devgn is set to reshape the future of media and entertainment, blending Bollywood's storytelling finesse with cutting-edge AI technology.
