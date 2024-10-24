Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Platform, authored by renowned financial expert Ajay Thakur was hosted by Invincible Publications Pvt. Ltd. The event attracted prominent figures from the financial and SME sectors, alongside influential thought leaders and media representatives.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A significant event unfolded in Mumbai, where business leaders, influencers, and industry experts gathered for the highly anticipated launch of Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Platform, authored by renowned financial expert Ajay Thakur. Hosted by Invincible Publications Pvt. Ltd., the event attracted prominent figures from the financial and SME sectors, alongside influential thought leaders and media representatives.

During the launch, Thakur emphasized the pivotal role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in driving India's economic growth, labeling them as the "backbone of the Indian economy." He pointed out that SMEs contribute over 45% of the country's industrial output and account for nearly 30% of total employment. "Through 'Vision to Victory,' I aim to equip entrepreneurs with the strategies they need to unlock the potential of the SME sector," Thakur stated. He underscored the urgency of enhancing the SME platform to support the Prime Minister's vision of transforming India into a $5 trillion economy.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur Magazine, Thakur was asked about government support for SMEs. He acknowledged the significant efforts already made, noting, "The SME platform concept itself originated from the government, which has been executed effectively through exchanges. We've seen about 11 SMEs get listed, and many more are on track." He added that various government schemes and subsidized loans from banks are crucial for the growth of small and medium enterprises.

The book covers essential topics such as the power of belief, the evolution of SME platforms, and the resurgence of the sector in the post-COVID-19 landscape. Each chapter features inspiring success stories of SMEs that have thrived after listing on the SME exchanges. Notable chapters include "The Power of Belief: A Family Who Fought Their Fate" and "The Golden Era of SME Platforms, 2021-2024," highlighting the resilience of SMEs while providing actionable insights for entrepreneurs navigating today's competitive market.

"Vision to Victory" is the culmination of Thakur's extensive experience with the SME platform at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), where he played a key role in helping SMEs access equity capital. Under his leadership, the SME exchange has empowered small businesses by enhancing their visibility and providing the necessary financial resources to scale and compete globally.

Sagar Setia, founder of Invincible Publishers, remarked, "At Invincible, we believe in books that empower people, and 'Vision to Victory' embodies that vision. Ajay's insights are invaluable, and this book will inspire and guide entrepreneurs toward their goals."

In response to advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, Thakur encouraged young individuals to pursue their dreams, stating, "I urge youngsters to become entrepreneurs. The journey is challenging but incredibly rewarding."

This book is more than just a business guide; it serves as a roadmap for growth, filled with practical advice and inspiring narratives. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a business leader, or simply interested in the dynamics of India's SME sector, Vision to Victory" is a must-read. Its insights will prove immensely beneficial for anyone on their personal and professional journey.

Ajay Thakur is a distinguished financial expert and a pivotal figure in the establishment and growth of the SME platform at the BSE. With decades of experience in financial markets, Thakur is a recognized authority on SME financing and advocates for supporting small businesses as crucial drivers of economic progress.