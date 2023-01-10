Akasa Air Commences Operations From Goa

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With an eye on establishing a strong pan-India presence, Akasa Air, India's youngest airline, is set to inaugurate its maiden flight from Goa, the twelfth city on its network. After Mumbai and Pune, Goa is the third city in the western part of India, to be added to the airline's network. Akasa Air will be offering double daily flights from Goa to Mumbai and from Goa to Bengaluru from 11 January, 2023.

Akasa Air is committed to strengthen important transportation links across the country. Its operations from Goa will cater to the travel demand, further optimizing economic growth by increasing the tourist footprint.

"We are pleased to take off from our twelfth destination within five months of our commercial launch. To strengthen our domestic connectivity, we are delighted to be able to connect the city of beaches with Mumbai and Bengaluru. We are constantly expanding our network with aircraft arriving every 15 days to fulfill our goal of developing a strong pan-India presence," said Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air.

"We are delighted to bring the Akasa experience to Goa and Team Akasa is looking forward to delivering our promise of being a dependable airline focussed on delivering warm, efficient and reliable service. As Akasa spreads its wings to Goa, we hope to create happy memories with our humane and inclusive travel experience," said Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer, Akasa Air.

Akasa Air recently announced Hyderabad as the 13th destination on its network offering daily flights on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Goa routes starting from January 25, 2023.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has been scaling up its operations and by January-end expects to cross over 500 weekly flights on a total of 20 routes across 13 cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, and Hyderabad.

The airline will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence focusing on the metro, Tier 2 & Tier 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days. Akasa Air's fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.