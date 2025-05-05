Akasa Air Continues Expansion, Adds 28th Aircraft Akasa Air announced the arrival of its 28th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, registered as VT-YBE, within 32 months of commencing operations.

Akasa Air announced the arrival of its 28th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, registered as VT-YBE, within 32 months of commencing operations. The latest addition to the fleet aligns with the airline's strategic roadmap to develop a comprehensive air network in India and globally. In January, it received the delivery of its 27th aircraft, continuing its expansion trajectory.

Akasa Air placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft within 17 months of launch. Already 28 aircraft are in its fleet and 198 more set to join over the next seven years. The 737 MAX fleet supports the airline's long-term growth plans while delivering 20 percent better fuel efficiency and a 40 per cent smaller noise footprint.

Recently, the airline achieved a milestone, crossing 150 daily departures and 1,000 weekly flights within just 31 months of operations. As part of its expansion, it has added Darbhanga in its network.

Praveen lyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Akasa said, "Achieving these numbers within 31 months of operations reflects on our disciplined growth. Strategy, customer-first philosophy, and the unwavering dedication of our teams, underpinned by our commitment to world-class safety. Our growth across both domestic and international markets reflects strong demand for air travel, growing customer trust, and the operational resilience we have built from the ground up as we continue expanding our footprint, both in India and international."
