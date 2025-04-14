The funding will be deployed to launch hospitality ventures in NCR, expand into key metros, and create innovative, high-end dining and entertainment experiences tailored for India's evolving consumer market.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of Nodwin Gaming, has made a significant move beyond the gaming world with a strategic partnership with Abhishek Mathur, CEO of Good Game Investment.

The duo has secured USD 3 million in initial funding to propel Good Game Investment's hospitality initiatives, marking a bold diversification for Rathee into India's rapidly evolving dining and entertainment sector.

"Abhishek's ability to build and scale successful businesses, particularly in hospitality, speaks volumes. His deep industry knowledge, combined with my experience in scaling entertainment ventures, will allow us to create something truly unique in the Indian market," Rathee said.

Mathur, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience across legal, finance, and hospitality, has led Good Game Investment to over 400% growth in the last three years, with assets now exceeding INR 500 crore. He is also the co-founder of Covah, a Mediterranean-Asian cocktail and dining concept that has redefined experiential hospitality in India.

"I'm excited to partner with Akshat in this new venture to bring fresh, innovative dining experiences to India's growing food and beverage market," said Mathur. "With Akshat's strategic backing and our shared vision, we aim to redefine dining and entertainment in India with a focus on quality, innovation, and unforgettable experiences."

The first phase of expansion will see the launch of three new hospitality ventures in the National Capital Region (NCR) by mid-2025. Plans are already underway to extend into Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, offering a blend of high-end dining and entertainment-focused experiences tailored for the modern Indian consumer.

Backing from prominent investors, including cricketer Suresh Raina and other high-net-worth individuals, further strengthens the initiative's credibility and future prospects. With the combined expertise of Rathee and Mathur, the venture promises to reshape the hospitality landscape in India.