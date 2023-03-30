Akshay Kumar to Launch Wellness Products for Men with The Good Glamm Group

The actor along with the Good Glamm Group will be investing in capital to create products formulated using active, natural and efficacious ingredients with a high degree of innovation.

By Kavya Pillai

Good Glamm Group

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akshay Kumar's latest venture as an entrepreneur is with the Glamm Group in the men's personal care and wellness category. Kumar is considered one of the most physically fit male celebrities and this joint venture will launch holistic personal care and wellness products for men. The actor along with the Good Glamm Group will be investing in capital to create products formulated using active, natural and efficacious ingredients with a high degree of innovation.

Kumar has been following a disciplined personal care and wellness regime for the last forty-five years spanning yoga, martial arts, fitness, a healthy diet and more. His tried and tested regime will be introduced in the product range which is expected to launch by mid-2023. He is said to be deeply involved with the brand and product development.

The joint venture will leverage the Good Glamm Group's content-creator-commerce moat to drive DTC revenues through 200 million MAUs of Good Media Co and over 1 million influencers of Good Creator Co; in addition to the R&D strengths and offline distribution network of Good Brands Co across over 150 cities in India.

Talking about the partnership, the actor said, "I have always wanted to create natural yet efficacious products based on all the learnings I have had and practised in holistic wellness. The Good Glamm Group has built some of India's largest and most loved DTC beauty & personal care brands and is very unique in its content-creator-commerce strategy. I am really excited about the products we will be developing and the business that we will be building together."

On similar lines, Darpan Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, of The Good Glamm Group shared, "Akshay epitomizes hard work, discipline and age-defying looks based on natural principles of holistic wellness. We couldn't think of a more authentic, trusted and knowledgeable partner to develop and launch this unique product line with."

In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group acquired ScoopWhoop, a digital media & lifestyle content platform for men, in anticipation of the group's entry into the fast-growing DTC male grooming and personal care segment. Through ScoopWhoop the Good Glamm Group organically reaches 45% of the men on Facebook and Instagram in India. This joint venture with Akshay Kumar marks the launch of the men's care category within the Good Glamm Group's brand portfolio.

