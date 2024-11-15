You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What happens when two passionate sneakerheads get fed up with the lack of exclusive releases and the risk of getting scammed? They create a tech-powered marketplace that takes the luxury fashion scene by storm. That's exactly how Culture Circle came to be. Founded by Devansh and Ackshay, Culture Circle started as a solution to a problem, and quickly turned into a game-changer in the world of streetwear and high-end fashion.

The inspiration behind Culture Circle was born real-life pain points. Devansh was frustrated with how hard it was to get his hands on rare sneakers in India. Meanwhile, Ackshay noticed that while some sellers offered competitive prices, there was no trustworthy platform to ensure buyers were getting authentic products. With the sneaker community plagued by scams and fakes, the duo saw an opportunity; build a marketplace that guarantees genuine products, competitive pricing, and a seamless shopping experience.

Their vision? A one-stop shop for all things streetwear and luxury fashion, powered by the latest tech. You may be wondering— how does Culture Circle stand out in the crowded luxury fashion market? The answer lies in their unique blend of technology, trust, and an unbeatable selection. Whether you're after limited-edition sneakers or rare streetwear pieces, Culture Circle offers a massive variety of coveted brands, making it India's go-to platform for luxury fashion enthusiasts.

Culture Circle's proprietary technology ensures that each product is authentic, priced competitively, and delivered quickly. Think of it as the brains behind their operation—making sure that every order runs like clockwork. It also compares prices across different sellers, giving users the best deal without all the searching. It's like booking the best flight, but for sneakers and streetwear. With the largest network of verified resellers in India, customers know they're buying from trusted sources, eliminating worries about scams or fakes.

THE HEART AND SOLE OF CULTURE CIRCLE

Sneakers are where it all started, and they're still the driving force behind Culture Circle's rapid growth. From limited-edition releases like Air Jordans and Yeezys to trendy streetwear brands like Supreme and Essentials, Culture Circle has become the go-to marketplace for hype & luxury brands across India. But the vision doesn't stop at footwear. As luxury and streetwear continue to collide, the brand is expanding into other high-demand categories, from handbags to watches.

Rapid growth is exciting, but it comes with its own set of challenges. Culture Circle faced a few hurdles on its way to the top. Overcoming the skepticism around authenticity in the luxury market was key. Their advanced verification processes, powered by computer vision AI, ensured that buyers knew they were getting the real deal, scaling without sacrificing quality.

In the early days, Culture Circle relied on organic growth, driven largely by word-of-mouth and content. With no initial marketing spend, they managed to build a community of loyal customers by delivering exceptional experiences and collaborating with influencers in the streetwear scene.

Now, having conquered India, Culture Circle is setting its sights on international markets. They've already launched a beta version in the UAE and are eyeing expansion into Eastern Europe and Asia. Their strategy for going global includes their SourceX platform which allows them to build a strong network of local resellers in each new market, ensuring smooth operations and authentic products. The brand is also planning for some major moves over the next 12 to 18 months, including opening four new physical stores, expanding into new international markets, introducing categories like handbags and watches, and achieving a revenue run rate of INR 120 crore by FY25.