All In Capital Launches Elevator Pitch 2.0 to Back Tier II & III Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Early-stage venture capital firm All In Capital has officially launched Elevator Pitch 2.0, the second edition of India's live venture funding program designed to back high-potential early-stage startups, particularly from tier II and tier III cities.

The program, open for applications until July 10, aims to select 15 promising startups for a live pitch event in partnership with Bingelabs, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru at the end of July. Winners will receive direct funding, strategic support, and mentorship, with All In Capital committing a INR 5 crore investment corpus to back selected ventures.

"Elevator Pitch was created to provide early-stage founders with a credible platform to access funding, build visibility, and present their ventures directly to active investors," said Aditya Singh, Partner at All In Capital. "The program is intentionally focused on founders who are often overlooked due to geographic, academic, or network disadvantages. We believe true innovation is emerging from India's overlooked regions — and they deserve access to capital and backing."

The initiative was first launched in Delhi, where it attracted 300+ applications and saw a diverse pool of entrepreneurs — including a 17-year-old dropout from Bihar and an AIIMS doctor from Jodhpur — pitch their ideas live on stage. The event highlighted the potential of founders who operate outside India's typical startup hotspots like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Elevator Pitch 2.0 retains its unique one-minute pitch format, offering founders a chance to be seen and heard by investors without needing warm introductions or elite networks. The program shortlists startups based on product clarity, founder strength, and early signs of market traction. Selected teams will also get professional assistance in creating pitch videos for evaluation.

"The existing venture ecosystem favors those with connections and elite backgrounds. Elevator Pitch is a step toward leveling that playing field," Singh added.

Startups applying to the program should be currently raising capital at valuations below INR 50 crore. In addition to All In Capital's backing, the initiative seeks to involve other investors to expand its impact across India's early-stage ecosystem.

Founded in 2021 by Aditya Singh and Kushal Bhagia, All In Capital is known for its high-conviction, founder-first investing approach, having backed over 50 startups including Newme, Salty, and Piersight.