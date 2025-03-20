All In Capital Launches INR 200 Cr Fund II, Eyes INR 300 Cr with Greenshoe Option With Fund II, the firm continues its sector-agnostic approach while focusing on consumer tech, deeptech, fintech, and consumer brands.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kushal Bhagia and Aditya Singh, Co-founders of All In Capital

All In Capital has launched its second VC fund with a target corpus of INR 200 crore, including a greenshoe option of INR 100 crore, bringing its total potential capacity to INR 300 crore.

The firm has already marked the first close at INR 85 crore, securing investments from prominent family offices across India and overseas.

The firm's first fund deployed USD 11 million across 51 startups, with nearly half securing follow-on funding. With Fund II, it aims to invest in 50 more startups over the next three years, writing first cheques of up to INR 5 crore and deploying follow-on investments in select winners.

Commenting on Fund II, Kushal Bhagia, Founding Partner of All In Capital, said, "Across my 13-year career as an entrepreneur, operator, and investor in India, I have never been more bullish. The India story is just taking off—brilliant young Indians are choosing to stay back, raise capital, and build products and companies that are poised to impact millions. I consider it the privilege of my life that so many of them choose us as their first backers."

With Fund II, the firm continues its sector-agnostic approach while focusing on consumer tech, deeptech, fintech, and consumer brands. The firm has already made a few investments from Fund II, including Taakat (a mass-market FMCG brand); MedMitra (an AI co-pilot for doctors); Spill Games (a mobile gaming studio); Krrvy (a shapewear and lingerie brand for modern Indian women); and Mixar (an AI startup for 3D modeling and animation).

Founded by Kushal Bhagia and Aditya Singh, All In Capital has also developed 'All Stars,' a proprietary founder-support platform designed to help portfolio companies scale efficiently. The platform offers access to an extensive investor and angel network, a founder community for peer learning, and an exclusive deal book that provides cost-saving benefits such as software credits and specialised service providers.

Aditya Singh, Co-founder of All In Capital added, "All In Capital was built on the belief that the boldest companies of tomorrow are being forged today. The pre-seed stage is where the real risk—and real opportunity—exists, and we're here to back visionary founders with deep conviction, offering not just capital but hands-on support, mentorship, and a network that accelerates their journey."

With a track record of backing breakout startups like PierSight Space, NewMe, Magma, and Vaaree, All In Capital remains committed to its vision of supporting 1,000 founders in its lifetime, cementing its role as a foundational player in India's startup ecosystem.
