All In Capital Leads USD 1 Mn Round in Arva Health to Revolutionise Fertility Care

With the fresh funds, the startup aims to launch India's first tech-enabled fertility clinics, starting in Bengaluru, expanding to 10 cities by 2027, including Mumbai and Delhi, while also introducing men's fertility services and digital support.

Bengaluru-based fertility care startup Arva Health has raised USD 1 million in pre-seed funding, with All In Capital leading the round. The funding saw participation from iSeed, Bharath Founders Fund, and Galaxy, and will drive the launch of India's first network of tech-enabled fertility clinics, starting in Bengaluru.

Founded by Dipalie Bajaj and Nidhi Panchmal, Arva Health aims to make reproductive care more accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. The startup provides at-home blood tests to track fertility, catering to women with PCOS and thyroid conditions. With clinically-backed AMH testing, Arva offers deep insights into female reproductive health, helping individuals and couples make informed decisions about fertility.

Arva's first flagship clinic in Whitefield, Bangalore, will offer fertility testing, consultations, egg freezing, and IVF treatments in a modern, judgment-free setting.

Unlike traditional fertility centers, Arva integrates expert-led care, diagnostics, and personalised support under one roof. The company plans to expand into men's fertility services and develop a digital platform for continuous fertility care. By 2027, Arva aims to establish ten clinics across India, including in Mumbai and Delhi.

"We are not just diagnosing infertility; we are helping people have babies. By improving access and patient experience, we can dramatically improve outcomes for millions," said Dipalie Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Arva Health.

The startup has already supported 4,000+ women, built a 40,000-member fertility community, and scaled at 60% month-over-month growth. Arva's patient-first model provides fertility coaching, pre-conception care, and egg freezing options, ensuring couples explore all possibilities before turning to invasive treatments.

Investor Kushal Bhagia, Founder of All In Capital, highlighted the growing need for comprehensive fertility care in India. "Arva is addressing an overlooked but crucial aspect of fertility—pre-IVF care. Their approach is the future of reproductive health, designed for modern couples," he said.

With a dedicated team of doctors, embryologists, and fertility advocates, Arva Health is reshaping fertility care in India, providing patients with the support, confidence, and cutting-edge treatment options they need.