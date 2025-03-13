Allo Health Secures INR 16 Cr Funding Led by Rainmatter to Expand Sexual Healthcare The fresh funds will be used to expand clinics, invest in AI-driven healthcare, and enhance patient engagement, strengthening its hybrid model that integrates physical clinics, AI-powered treatments, and expert-led care.

Pranay Jivrajka, Founder and CEO, Allo Health

Sexual health startup Allo Health has raised INR 16 crore (USD 1.83 million) in a pre-Series A round led by Rainmatter, with participation from existing investors.

This follows its USD 4.4 million seed round led by Nexus Venture Partners, which included prominent backers such as Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Rohit MA (Cloudnine), and Sandeep Singhal (Nexus).

The fresh capital will be used to expand clinic operations, invest in AI-driven healthcare technology, and enhance patient engagement. Allo aims to strengthen its hybrid model, combining physical clinics, AI-powered treatment protocols, and expert-led care to improve accessibility and outcomes in sexual healthcare.

Founded by Pranay Jivrajka, Allo Health has emerged as a pioneer in sexual wellness. With over 35 clinics across major cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the company has already treated 200,000+ patients, boasting an 85% improvement in outcomes through its science-backed, stigma-free approach.

"Allo Health is not just a business—it is an ecosystem built on patient trust, doctor training, and evidence-based care," said Pranay Jivrajka, Founder and CEO, Allo Health. "Sexual health has been neglected for too long, and we are committed to making world-class healthcare accessible to all."

Allo differentiates itself through its AI-powered clinical decision support system, doctor training academy, and structured treatment frameworks. Unlike many health-tech startups that focus solely on digital solutions, Allo has built a hybrid model that integrates in-person consultations with advanced technology-driven care.

"Sexual health is a massive but underserved market in India," said Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter. "Most people hesitate to seek help, and Allo is addressing awareness, access, and affordability in this critical space."

With this funding, Allo plans to expand into diagnostics, digital therapy, and private label solutions, further strengthening its sexual healthcare ecosystem. The company is also exploring mental health as a potential category, leveraging its structured approach to create a comprehensive healthcare platform.
