Aloe Ecell Secures INR 3.5 Cr Funding on Bharat Ke Super Founders

Bharat Ke Super Founders, an entrepreneurial television series streaming on Amazon MX Player, has facilitated an INR 3.5 crore funding commitment for Aloe Ecell, a startup working on eco-friendly alternatives to disposable dry-cell batteries.

The funding package includes INR 2.5 crore raised through equity for a 4.16 percent stake and INR 1 crore in debt financing provided by Recur Club. The debt component is intended to support operational expansion and distribution through quick commerce channels.

The deal involved participation from the show's Tycoons panel. Dr. Velumani committed INR 1.25 crore for a 2.08 percent equity stake. Nitish M invested INR 50 lakh for 0.83 percent equity, while Aditya S participated with INR 25 lakh for a 0.42 percent stake. Shanti M also committed INR 50 lakh for a 0.83 percent equity holding. The remaining capital was structured as debt through Recur Club to enable faster market access.

Founded in 2018, Aloe Ecell is a sustainability-focused company addressing the environmental impact of discarded dry-cell batteries, which contribute to e-waste and water contamination. The startup develops primary batteries using an aloe vera extract-based electrolyte instead of the toxic chemicals commonly found in conventional batteries.

The startup currently manufactures 1.5V AA and AAA batteries for low-power devices such as remote controls, clocks, toys, and cameras. According to the brand, the batteries are designed to be leak-proof, durable, and cost-effective, and are supported by an in-house recycling programme.

With this funding, Aloe Ecell plans to expand its operations and distribution footprint, while continuing work on alternatives aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of everyday battery use.

Digital Labour Chowk Rozgar Secures INR 1.65 Cr Backing on Bharat Ke Super Founders

Bharat Ke Super Founders, an entrepreneurial television series streaming on Amazon MX Player, has enabled an INR 1.65 crore funding commitment for Digital Labour Chowk Rozgar, a workforce technology platform focused on daily wage and construction workers.

The deal comprises INR 65 lakh in equity funding for a 3.25 percent stake and an INR 1 crore grant.

The commitment saw participation from members of the show's Tycoons panel. Dr. Velumani extended an INR 1 crore grant, citing the need to bring greater structure and visibility to India's informal labour ecosystem. Investor Shanti M invested INR 40 lakh for a 2 percent equity stake. Additional equity participation included INR 25 lakh for a 1.25 percent stake, along with contributions from Mrunal, who invested INR 10 lakh, and Pranav from LVX, who committed INR 15 lakh.

Founded in March 2023 by Chandrashekhar Mandal, Digital Labour Chowk Rozgar is a digital platform that connects daily wage and construction workers with subcontractors and large enterprises across India. The company aims to address gaps in access, transparency, and organisation within the informal labour market.

Since its launch, the platform has registered more than 1.5 lakh workers and 10,000 subcontractors, with over 20,000 companies posting projects nationwide. Workers can view job opportunities across regions, while contractors and enterprises are able to source verified labour at scale.

Beyond job discovery, the platform is developing tools for attendance tracking, payroll processing, skill development, and financial and social security linkages.