Alphabet Eyes India for Pixel Smartphone Exports Amid Tariff Pressures Foxconn, which began Pixel assembly at its Tamil Nadu facility in August 2024, has been focusing on older models. Dixon, in partnership with Taiwan's Compal Electronics, started production at its Noida plant in December and now manufactures up to 70 per cent of Pixel phones made in India

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google Pixel on X

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is actively exploring a shift in its global manufacturing strategy, with India emerging as a key player in the future of Pixel smartphone production. According to a report by The Economic Times, Alphabet has initiated talks with its Indian manufacturing partners, Dixon Technologies and Foxconn, to move a portion of Pixel phone production for US markets from Vietnam to India.

The discussions, which began around two weeks ago, mark a significant pivot in Alphabet's manufacturing approach. Vietnam has served as the core production hub for Pixel smartphones. However, the potential imposition of steep US tariffs on Vietnamese goods, up to 46 per cent, has prompted Alphabet to reconsider its supply chain. India, by contrast, faces a relatively lower tariff rate of 26 per cent, positioning it as a more favorable export base.

Although Washington has announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs starting April 9, a 10 per cent base tariff remains in effect. China, another major electronics producer, remains excluded from this tariff relief and continues to be hit with a staggering 145 per cent duty. These developments have added urgency to Alphabet's diversification strategy.

In tandem with shifting production, Alphabet is also working to localize key components in India such as fingerprint sensors, batteries, chargers, and enclosures to reduce reliance on imports. This move could significantly cut costs and sharpen the company's competitive edge in global markets, the report said.

Dixon and Foxconn currently produce about 43,000 to 45,000 Pixel smartphones per month in India, exclusively for domestic sale. Foxconn, which began Pixel assembly at its Tamil Nadu facility in August 2024, has been focusing on older models. Dixon, in partnership with Taiwan's Compal Electronics, started production at its Noida plant in December and now manufactures up to 70 per cent of Pixel phones made in India, including the latest generation.

While Alphabet originally envisioned India as a global hub for Pixel production over a two to three-year horizon, ongoing geopolitical and trade shifts have fast-tracked those plans. An executive cited in The Economic Times report confirmed that Alphabet aims to steadily scale up exports to the US and is also assessing opportunities to serve other international markets from India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Poshs Metal Raises INR 43 Cr from Aavishkaar Capital to Expand Aurangabad Facility

The freshly infused capital will be used to establish a state-of-the-art steel processing facility in Aurangabad, enabling Poshs Metal to expand its capacity and serve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) more efficiently.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

L&T Cloudfiniti Aims to Scale up Data Center Capacity to 90 MW by 2026

L&T Cloudfiniti is specifically build and designed to cater to the high computing requirements of the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

By Ayushman Baruah
By Amanda Breen
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf