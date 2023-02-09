Alphabet Inc Incurses $100 Billion Losses As Bard Gives Inaccurate Responses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc incurred major monetary losses as their new AI tool Bard had an underwhelming demonstration. Google developers were under pressure since the launch of OpenAI's advanced chatbot ChatGPT. ChatGPT was touted to be the next generation of search engines. On Tuesday Microsoft, the company that has invested Billions into OpenAI unveiled a new version of their search engine Bing and browser Edge that has incorporated the technology form the AI startup.

On Wednesday, Google held a press conference in Paris, France where they shared more details about the progress made by them integrating artificial intelligence into search. Investors at the conference were largely underwhelmed by Google's demonstration. During the demonstration Bard, the AI tool was asked about the new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. To which the tool responded, the telescope was used to take the first pictures of a planet outside of Earth's solar system but according to NASA that was done by another telescope and not the James Webb Space Telescope.

At present Bard has been made available to a limited number of trusted testers. In a statement Google said that Bard's response "highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process." The company also said that they will combine external feedback with their internal testing to ensure the responses by Bard "meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information."

Last year, the company, Google had declared a "code red" in response to ChatGPT's release, which was a move similar to pulling a fire alarm which had the Google's engineers scrambling for a response. Meanwhile Gene Munster, co-founder and managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management said that Microsoft won the narrative this week and Google's long lasting investments in AI will ultimately pay off. Munster said, "Right now the snapshot is: advantage Microsoft." "However, we still think the long-term advantage should go to Alphabet given the resources it has put into AI over the past six years," he added.