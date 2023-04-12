AlphaSense Raises $100 Million Led By Alphabet's CapitalG

In addition to expanding value to customers through R&D, the new capital also furthers AlphaSense's capacity to make strategic acquisitions that expand its platform capabilities and increase the value it delivers to customers

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced a $100 million addition to its $225 million Series D financing round at a $1.8 billion valuation through new investments by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, and existing investors, including the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) and Viking Global Investors. This investment will fuel the continued deployment of AlphaSense's advanced AI capabilities, including generative AI that dramatically speeds up the research process for business and financial professionals. In addition to expanding value to customers through R&D, the new capital also furthers AlphaSense's capacity to make strategic acquisitions that expand its platform capabilities and increase the value it delivers to customers.

"We're honoured to partner with CapitalG through this financing and to be recognized for our leadership in AI-driven search capabilities for the business world. Every company's enterprise value is a cumulative sum of the decisions they make - and our mission is to improve strategic decision-making for businesses worldwide. With the big leaps we are taking with AI to deliver even more precise data and insights to our customers, I am more excited than ever by our product roadmap and business momentum. This financing and partnership will help accelerate that even further," said Jack Kokko, CEO and founder of AlphaSense.

CapitalG's investment reflects the rapidly growing adoption of AlphaSense and its innovative AI and search capabilities across 4,000 enterprise customers, which now include the majority of the S&P 500. The company's subscriber base has more than doubled in the past year, reflecting the business and financial world's heightened need for market intelligence to navigate through the current economic environment, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are proud to support AlphaSense as it powers market intelligence and research for the business world. We're excited to invest in and partner with a company that is augmenting how so many businesses make strategic decisions by enabling seamless access to high-quality, trustworthy business and market insights," said James Luo, partner at CapitalG.

AlphaSense's platform and search technology leverages proprietary AI and language models, and helps professionals extract relevant insights from an extensive universe of public and private content, including equity research, earnings calls, company filings, news, trade journals, and expert interviews.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Business News

The Manufacturer of a Staple American Home Brand Might Be Going Out of Business

The company cited "substantial doubt" in its ability to continue operating in a recent SEC filing.

By Madeline Garfinkle

News and Trends

Namdhari's Group CEO On What It Takes To Build a Seed-to-plate Agri-business In India

Gurmukh Roopra believes that the group's expertise in farming, earned over the years, helps it exercise complete control of the entire value chain

By S Shanthi

Branding

Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.

By Cynthia Johnson

By Amanda Breen

Technology

Thoughtworks Ties Up With Jump.trade For a Metaverse-Led Advertising Opportunity

In pursuit of exploring interesting advertising platforms, Thoughtworks has purchased digital land in Jump.trade's RADDX Racing Metaverse

By Teena Jose

Growing a Business

Most Businesses Slow Down During a Recession — Here's How to Keep Pace and Grow Your Company in 2023

Surviving a recession is a challenge for businesses at any stage, but it is achievable. Here are a few tips to help your company thrive.

By Edward Fernandez