Alt DRX Raises INR 23 Cr for Tokenised Real Estate

Bengaluru-based startup Alt DRX has raised INR 23 crore (USD 2.7 million) in funding from Qatar Development Bank, WeFounder Circle Angel Fund, and nX Capital, with participation from Harsha Bhogle, Mindtree founder Parthasarathy, and ex-KPMG India CEO Richard Rekhy.

The funds will be used to boost customer acquisition, enhance its tech platform, and cover operational costs.

Founded by Anand Narayanan, Alt DRX offers tokenised digital real estate, allowing users to invest in residential property by buying square-foot-denominated digital units. These units are priced algorithmically and settled on the XRPL Ripple blockchain, ensuring transparency and traceability.

The startup uses a custodial ledger for KYC-verified users, enabling secure, compliant digital ownership. It executes about 100,000 transactions annually and is part of the Qatar Financial Centre's Digital Assets Lab as well as the IFSCA innovation sandbox at GIFT City.

With the tokenisation market projected to hit USD 18 trillion by 2033, Alt DRX is positioning itself as a leader in fractional real estate investment.

Lifechart's Guttify Raises USD 360K to Build Gut Wellness Brand

Lifechart, a health-tech startup focused on gut wellness, has raised USD 360,000 in an extended seed round for its diagnosis-first gut health brand Guttify. The round was led by Prajay Advisors, the family office of Unichem Labs founders Dr Prakash Mody and Jayendra Shah.

The fresh capital will be used to expand diagnostic R&D, grow distribution, and scale Lifechart's and Guttify's product offerings.

Founded in 2022 by Mukul Shah and Mansi Sharma, Guttify is a gut health brand built on a diagnosis-led approach. It offers DIY at-home testing kits, such as its flagship saliva-based pH test for acidity, priced accessibly from INR 99, along with clinically validated, Ayurveda-inspired wellness regimens.

"Our goal is to solve gut health at its root through affordable at-home testing and personalised care. Guttify is a wellness ecosystem, not just a product line," said Mukul Shah, CEO of Lifechart.

The raise follows an earlier USD 500K seed round backed by Expert Dojo, Agility Ventures, Sunn91 Ventures, and prominent angels.

Dr Prakash Mody and Jayendra Shah said, "We see Guttify filling a glaring gap in India's gut health space—diagnosis. We're excited to support Mukul again in his mission to build the Indian version of Viome, tailored for Bharat's needs. His execution ability, proven with Yolo Bus, gives us strong confidence in Guttify's future."

SaleAssist.ai Raises USD 300K from Finvolve, IA & ASICS Ventures

SaleAssist.ai has raised USD 300K in a seed round co-led by Finvolve, IA, and ASICS Ventures Corporation to enhance its AI-powered live video commerce platform.

The Gurugram-based startup will deploy the funds to deepen AI integrations and automation in its SaaS product, enabling online brands to offer more personalised, retail-like customer experiences.

Founded in 2016 by Chetan Jangir and Deep Malik, SaleAssist.ai blends live video shopping, Agentic AI, and conversational selling to boost engagement, reduce bounce rates, and drive 30%+ higher sales. Its solution already serves enterprise clients seeking to reimagine digital commerce and accelerate conversions.

"SaleAssist is at the intersection of AI, commerce, and consumer behavior," said Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO of IA and Co-Founder of Finvolve. "Their platform reintroduces human interaction into digital sales—something today's e-commerce lacks."

Echoing the sentiment, Deep Malik added, "With backing from IA, Finvolve, and ASICS Ventures, we're ready to scale immersive commerce that bridges offline trust and online convenience."

This investment underscores Finvolve and IA's commitment to backing transformative tech in AI, SaaS, and e-commerce.