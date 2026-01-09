Premji Invest and Accel are set to post strong gains from Amagi's IPO, with Premji Invest eyeing nearly 14x returns and Accel expected to benefit by about 41%.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amagi Media Labs announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 13, with a price band of INR 343 to INR 361 per share.

The Bengaluru-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company plans to raise about INR 1,788 crore through the issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to INR 816 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26,942,343 equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the OFS component is estimated at around INR 972 crore. Amagi will become the first Indian startup to be listed on domestic stock exchanges in 2026.

Investor Premji Invest, an early backer of the company, is expected to see significant gains from the listing. Its average acquisition cost is INR 24 per share, translating into a return of nearly 14 times. Another early investor, Accel, is estimated to gain around 41%. Other institutional shareholders participating in the OFS include Trudy Holdings and Norwest Venture Partners.

According to the company, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, pursue acquisitions, and meet general corporate requirements.

Founded in 2018, Amagi offers cloud-native advertising and media solutions under the SaaS model, enabling media companies to reach audiences more effectively. The United States remains its largest market, contributing about 73% of total revenue.

For FY25, Amagi reported revenue of INR 1,163 crore, up 32% year-on-year, while losses narrowed sharply to INR 69 crore in the latest reporting period.