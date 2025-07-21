Amara Partners' INR 600 Cr Fund Oversubscribed, Triggers INR 200 Cr Green Shoe Option The firm expects to make 10 to 12 investments, with typical ticket sizes ranging between USD 10 million and USD 15 million, and additional co-investment capacity of up to USD 20 million.

Parag Shah, Founder and Managing Partner of Amara Partners

Amara Partners, a mid-market private equity firm anchored by business leader Anand Mahindra, has announced an oversubscription on its INR 600 crore base fund. The strong investor response has prompted the firm to activate its green shoe option of up to INR 200 crore.

In a move to deepen engagement with industry veterans, Amara has also introduced the Amara Leadership Circle, an exclusive group of CEOs and senior leaders from major Indian and multinational corporations.

Amara Partners plans to invest in mid-sized, promoter-led businesses that are central to India's economic engine. Target sectors include manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and consumer goods. The firm expects to make 10 to 12 investments, with typical ticket sizes ranging between USD 10 million and USD 15 million, and additional co-investment capacity of up to USD 20 million.

Parag Shah, Founder and Managing Partner of Amara Partners, said, "We are extremely pleased with the strong response and oversubscription to our base fund. There is a significant capital gap for mid-sized, promoter-led businesses, many of which have the vision and potential to take India's capabilities to the global stage. Amara brings a corporate mindset to private equity, aiming to institutionalise and scale such companies, attract talent, and pursue M&A."

Amara has already made investments in Lumax Auto Technologies and NBFC Fibe, reflecting its focus on scaling promising platforms led by entrepreneurs. The firm's founding team, Parag Shah and Piyush Soonee, previously worked at Mahindra Partners and bring over four decades of investment experience. Together, they have deployed more than USD 500 million and delivered over USD 1.5 billion in returns.

Guided by a respected advisory board including Anand Mahindra, Haigreve Khaitan, M.M. Murugappan, and Rafique Malik, Amara aims to drive long-term growth through strategic leadership and operational rigor.
