You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon has recently made a strategic move in India by acquiring certain assets of MX Player, including the popular free streaming app. With this acquisition, Amazon is merging MX Player with its own free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, Amazon miniTV, to create a unified platform—Amazon MX Player.

While the valuation of the acquisition has not been disclosed, this merger is expected to enhance access to premium, free entertainment for a broader audience across India.

"Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon's billions of customer signals," said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India. "It's about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India. It's about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom."

Amazon will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows, which will help provide advertisers the opportunity to deepen their relationships with viewers, as per the official release.

Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, said, "Being part of Amazon will let us continue to delight millions of viewers across the country. We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers, and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India."

With a combined content library that includes hit shows like Aashram, Campus Diaries, Physicswallah, and Yeh Meri Family, as well as a diverse selection of Korean, Mandarin, and Turkish series dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Amazon MX Player claims to be one of India's top destinations for free entertainment.

The platform offers a wide range of genres, from gripping thrillers to heartwarming romances, available on mobile, the Amazon.in app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.