Amazon Crosses $20 Billion In e-commerce Exports from India The e-commerce giant is targeting $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports by 2030

Representative Image

Through the Amazon Global Selling program, Amazon has enabled Indian sellers to surpass $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India between 2015 and 2025. The e-commerce giant is targeting $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports by 2030.

In 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2025, which was later revised to $20 billion within the same timeline. Amazon Global Selling was launched in 2015. In the last 10 years, the program has registered over two lakh exporters, cumulatively selling more than 75 crore 'Made in India' products to customers across the world. The total seller base on the program has grown over 33 per cent in the past year.

Srinidhi Kalvapudi, head, Amazon Global Selling India, said, "At Amazon, we've witnessed significant growth in India's traditional export strengths, such as health and personal care, beauty, toys, home apparel, and furniture, among others. Since 2015, Amazon has enabled $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India, including through the Amazon Global Selling program, achieving this milestone ahead of the 2025 target. This momentum reflects the ambition of Indian businesses and the growing role of ecommerce exports in global trade. Building on this success, as we work towards our $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports goal by 2030, we're focused on simplifying global selling through technology innovation, capacity building, and ecosystem partnerships. We remain committed to enabling India's ecommerce export growth in line with the Government of India's goal of reaching $200-300 billion by 2030."

Health and personal care, beauty, toys, and home segment clocked the highest growth. Over the last 10 years, the program has demonstrated how technology can unlock global opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs.

Exporters can sell on more than 18 Amazon global marketplaces in countries such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, etc.
