Amazon Launches At-Home Diagnostic Services in India

The diagnostic platform offers more than 1,000 tests and operates with a network of seven laboratories. Sample collection is available at home within 60 minutes, and reports for routine tests are delivered digitally in as little as six hours.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon India has introduced Amazon Diagnostics, its latest healthcare service offering, in collaboration with accredited testing provider Orange Health Labs. The service, now live in six major cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, marks Amazon's continued expansion into India's healthtech sector.

The diagnostic platform offers more than 1,000 tests and operates with a network of seven laboratories. Sample collection is available at home within 60 minutes, and reports for routine tests are delivered digitally in as little as six hours, as reported by Financial Express. The initiative is a key component in Amazon's broader effort to create a comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem in India, integrating diagnostics with its existing pharmacy and teleconsultation services.

Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian, category leader for Amazon Medical, described the diagnostics launch as the "third aspect" of Amazon's health strategy in India. "We launched the Pharmacy business about two and a half years ago, and it has grown very quickly. It's one of the fastest-growing segments for Amazon in India," he said. "Recently, we launched Amazon Clinic, which provides access to virtual doctor consultations, and now we are introducing the third aspect, Amazon Diagnostics, which completes our healthcare offering."

Balasubramanian emphasized that the focus will be on user experience rather than price wars. "We will maintain price parity and focus on customer experience rather than compete purely on price," he said. Customers will be able to consult a doctor, book tests, and order medications all through the Amazon app. "We are launching this service first in India, as a unique Amazon initiative for this region," he added.

Amazon Clinic, which launched six months ago, has already doubled its user base, especially in categories like pediatric and veterinary consultations. In India, the service is entirely online and covers 100 different conditions with over 10 medical specialities. The platform has reportedly been used for private consultations on sexual and mental health, areas where discretion is often a barrier to access.

According to the company, the Amazon Pharmacy arm, which delivers prescription medications and healthcare essentials, is now accessible across all serviceable PIN codes in the country. With around 40 to 50 doctors onboarded for Amazon Clinic, the company indicated that it plans to expand the team in line with user demand.