The company said it is on track to invest USD 12.7 billion in local cloud and AI infrastructure and plans to support millions of small businesses, students, and customers through new AI driven tools and initiatives.

Amazon announced a broad plan to expand AI access across India by 2030, aligning its efforts with the Government of India's AI Mission aimed at improving accessibility, productivity, and digital inclusion.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager for Amazon India, said, "AI has the potential to be the great equalizer in India, breaking down barriers of language, literacy, and access that have historically held people back." He added that the company wants to support the national AI vision by ensuring that every individual can benefit from emerging technologies.

According to the company, the investment announced earlier spans cloud and AI infrastructure in Telangana and Maharashtra. This commitment, first outlined in 2023, aims to address the rising demand for cloud and AI capabilities across sectors. Amazon Web Services continues to work with customers in manufacturing, travel, finance, and government services, and says it has trained more than six million people in India in cloud skills through programmes such as AWS Skill Builder, AWS Educate, AWS re Start and newly introduced AI courses.

A major part of the plan focuses on supporting small businesses. The company said it wants to empower over 15 million small businesses by 2030 using AI driven tools that reduce operational challenges and help entrepreneurs scale more easily. One example is the Seller Assistant, a generative AI powered tool that guides sellers with instant answers and tailored insights. The company said the new version works with agentic AI capabilities, allowing it to understand a seller's store, business goals, and performance, and offer support around the clock.

The company also highlighted its Next Generation Seller Central, which uses AI to anticipate seller needs and offer intelligent recommendations through modernised dashboards and an action center. Sellers can also use generative AI tools to create product listings from a short description, image, or website link. These tools are already being used by hundreds of thousands of sellers globally. Other tools, such as Creative Studio and Video Generator, help businesses create advertisements and videos in minutes without additional production resources.

Amazon also announced a plan to bring AI literacy and career awareness to 4 million government school students by 2030. This will include curriculum support, hands on learning modules, exposure to career pathways, and teacher training. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, said the effort can help prepare future generations for the evolving workplace. "Education in the age of AI is not merely about understanding new technologies. It is about empowering every learner to use these technologies to solve India's unique challenges," he said. He added that the initiative can help students, including those in underserved regions, become innovators.

Customers are already experiencing AI driven features while shopping on Amazon. The company said these tools simplify search, comparison, and product understanding, especially for people who prefer using local languages or rely on visual guidance. One such feature is Rufus, an AI assistant within the Amazon app that helps users find products, compare options, view price history, and receive personalized suggestions. Other tools such as Lens AI allow customers to search using images or screenshots. Augmented Reality view helps shoppers visualise products in their homes before making a purchase.

The company said it expects hundreds of millions of customers in India to benefit from these AI enabled experiences in the coming years.