Amazon To Shut Down Its Online Learning Platform In India

Amazon Inc, on Thursday, has reportedly said that the company would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India

"Amazon will discontinue Amazon Academy's operations in a phased manner, starting August 2023, when our existing batch completes its test preparation module. We remain committed to our customers and want to assure them that this decision will have no impact on our services," the company said in a statement.

The reports stated that, the winding down comes at a time when multiple edtech firms are reeling under the pressure of schools and coaching centres reopening across India after Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year, offered coaching for competitive exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) that allows entry into top engineering colleges across India.

The statement also added that, Amazon Academy customers will have access to full course material online for the extended period of a year (until October 2024). Amazon will also refund the full fee to those enrolled in the current academic batch.

Commenting on the same, an Amazon spokesperson, in BT report, quoted as saying, "At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments. Following an assessment, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy."

According to earlier media reports, India's edtech startups, including BYJU'S, Unacademy, Vedantu, among others have laid off over 7,000 employees until early November.