Amazon Unveils Creator Central: New Platform to Empower Content Creators in India Accessible within the Amazon app, Creator Central enables creators to craft curated idea lists, photos, and videos, switch between accounts, and schedule posts around major events like Prime Day. Additionally, the platform offers customizable account management, allowing creators to assign specific access levels to team members.

Amazon.in has launched Creator Central, a new platform aimed at empowering content creators with simplified tools for publishing and managing content on Amazon.

Designed with an intuitive workflow and a dedicated storefront, Creator Central allows creators to produce and publish their content seamlessly while also providing access to backend performance and earnings reports. The platform includes educational resources to enhance creator skills and knowledge.

"Creator Central is a one-stop platform designed to empower Indian content creators. We're giving creators the tools they need to focus on their passion—creating amazing content—while simplifying the process from creation to promotion and optimisation," said Zahid Khan, Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

Over the coming weeks, Creator Central will be rolled out to over 50,000 creators in the Amazon Influencer Program. The company's Creator University, a training initiative for creators, will also be integrated into the platform to support skill-building.

Amazon's efforts to support creators include the 2022 launch of Amazon Live, a live shopping platform where users can engage directly with creators, and the Amazon Influencer Program, which allows creators to set up storefronts on Amazon and share affiliate links across their social media channels.
