AMD India Funds Semiconductor Startup AAGYAVISION The start-up is developing advanced imaging and sensing technologies using semiconductors, radar systems, and AI.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

AMD India has announced a new collaboration with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID), an incubator affiliated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to support India's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, AMD will provide a grant under its CSR program to AAGYAVISION, a deep-tech start-up incubated at FSID. The start-up is developing advanced imaging and sensing technologies using semiconductors, radar systems, and AI.

"At AMD, we believe true innovation stems from collaboration and a strong ecosystem," said Jaya Jagadish, Country Head, AMD India. "By supporting start-ups like AAGYAVISION, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing deep-tech entrepreneurship in India. Our goal is to help build technologies that truly make a difference."

AAGYAVISION offers a full-stack radar solution including a custom-designed chip, radar hardware, and AI-powered algorithms for real-time control and signal analysis. Their technology enables high-resolution, all-weather, multi-band radars ideal for civilian security and future 6G smart infrastructure.

"India is building a world-class semiconductor ecosystem," said Professor B Gurumoorthy, Director, FSID. "We are proud to support ventures like AAGYAVISION that align with the nation's semiconductor mission."

The radar system is based on Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology, developed after over seven years of research at IISc. It offers high precision, low power consumption, and cost-effective edge sensing solutions.

"We are grateful to AMD for this support," said Suchismita Banerjee, CEO of AAGYAVISION. "Working with AMD mentors will allow us to further enhance our edge computing capabilities and bring our radar-on-chip solution closer to commercialization."

With this backing, AAGYAVISION aims to soon launch its next-generation radar solution, setting new benchmarks in imaging, sensing, and smart connectivity.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Getting a Wharton MBA Was 'a Waste of Time,' According to a Global Bank CEO. Here's the Degree He Recommends Instead.

Bill Winters is the CEO of the 160-year-old international bank, Standard Chartered.

By Sherin Shibu
Growth Strategies

The Micro, Small, and Mighty: MSME Day 2025

The story of India's MSMEs is far from over. Their future will be shaped not only by how well they adopt new technologies but also by how inclusively they grow, how strategically they invest, and how sustainably they operate.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Celebrity Capital Meets EV Disruption: Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty and Akshai Varde Join Forces to Launch Exelmoto

Exelmoto opens pre-orders from June 28 with a token booking fee of INR 499 for the first 999 units.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Indian Startups Redefine Growth Playbook: Meta Report

Nearly 9 in 10 startups now collaborate with creators, often within their first two years, to build brand affinity and reach. These partnerships are helping young brands establish trust quickly in a crowded digital environment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

JSW Ventures Leads INR 40 Cr Round in Villa Rental Platform StayVista

The funds will be used to expand operations, strengthen the team, and enhance customer experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff