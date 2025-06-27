The start-up is developing advanced imaging and sensing technologies using semiconductors, radar systems, and AI.

AMD India has announced a new collaboration with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID), an incubator affiliated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to support India's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, AMD will provide a grant under its CSR program to AAGYAVISION, a deep-tech start-up incubated at FSID. The start-up is developing advanced imaging and sensing technologies using semiconductors, radar systems, and AI.

"At AMD, we believe true innovation stems from collaboration and a strong ecosystem," said Jaya Jagadish, Country Head, AMD India. "By supporting start-ups like AAGYAVISION, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing deep-tech entrepreneurship in India. Our goal is to help build technologies that truly make a difference."

AAGYAVISION offers a full-stack radar solution including a custom-designed chip, radar hardware, and AI-powered algorithms for real-time control and signal analysis. Their technology enables high-resolution, all-weather, multi-band radars ideal for civilian security and future 6G smart infrastructure.

"India is building a world-class semiconductor ecosystem," said Professor B Gurumoorthy, Director, FSID. "We are proud to support ventures like AAGYAVISION that align with the nation's semiconductor mission."

The radar system is based on Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology, developed after over seven years of research at IISc. It offers high precision, low power consumption, and cost-effective edge sensing solutions.

"We are grateful to AMD for this support," said Suchismita Banerjee, CEO of AAGYAVISION. "Working with AMD mentors will allow us to further enhance our edge computing capabilities and bring our radar-on-chip solution closer to commercialization."

With this backing, AAGYAVISION aims to soon launch its next-generation radar solution, setting new benchmarks in imaging, sensing, and smart connectivity.