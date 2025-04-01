Frank Zhang, former Founder and CEO of ZT Systems, joins AMD as Senior Vice President of ZT Manufacturing, while Doug Huang, former President of ZT Systems, will take on the role of Senior Vice President of Data Center Platform Engineering.

AMD has successfully completed the acquisition of ZT Systems, a leading provider of AI and general-purpose compute infrastructure for hyperscale providers. This acquisition is expected to fuel the development of end-to-end AI solutions by combining AMD's CPU, GPU, and networking silicon with ZT Systems' advanced rack-scale systems. The move is poised to enhance AMD's cloud-optimized AI infrastructure at scale.

The acquisition will allow AMD to deliver powerful AI solutions that integrate open-source AMD ROC software and cutting-edge hardware. This integration is designed to reduce the time required to design and deploy cluster-level data center AI systems, providing a significant competitive advantage for customers in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Forrest Norrod, AMD's Executive Vice President of the Data Center Solutions business unit, commented, "With the rapid pace of innovation in AI, reducing the end-to-end design and deployment time of cluster-level data center AI systems will be a significant competitive advantage for our customers." He added, "Acquiring ZT Systems is a significant milestone in our AI strategy to deliver leadership training and inferencing solutions that are optimised for our customers' unique environments and ready-to-deploy at scale."

ZT Systems' experienced design teams will join AMD's Data Center Solutions business unit, and AMD is already in talks with potential partners to acquire ZT Systems' US-based data center infrastructure manufacturing business by 2025. This step will further enhance AMD's AI capabilities, enabling them to offer optimised infrastructure solutions to meet growing AI demands.

Frank Zhang, former Founder and CEO of ZT Systems, joins AMD as Senior Vice President of ZT Manufacturing, while Doug Huang, former President of ZT Systems, will take on the role of Senior Vice President of Data Center Platform Engineering. Both will report to Forrest Norrod, working to accelerate the design and deployment of data center AI solutions at scale.

"We welcome Frank Zhang, Doug Huang, and the talented ZT Systems team to AMD. Together, we will offer customers both choice and speed to market, allowing them to invest in key areas where they choose to differentiate their AI offerings," said Norrod.

For over 50 years, AMD has been a leader in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies, shaping innovations that impact billions of people worldwide.