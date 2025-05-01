The trailer teases sweeping landscapes, mythical creatures, formidable warriors, and an immersive storyline—brought to life with cinematic polish and technical brilliance.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has stepped into an exciting new role—as Co-founder of Tara Gaming Ltd—marking his grand entry into the world of gaming. With a legendary career spanning over five decades and more than 200 films, Bachchan now brings his deep-rooted storytelling flair and cultural insight to the interactive entertainment space.

He joins hands with bestselling author and broadcaster Amish Tripathi and gaming veteran Nouredine Abboud to launch The Age of Bhaarat, a AAA action-adventure game set in an epic reimagining of ancient India.

"Joining Tara Gaming is an extension of my lifelong commitment to storytelling," Bachchan said. "When I heard Amish's and Nouredine's vision, I was instantly drawn to the potential of creating something truly monumental. India has always been a land of powerful stories, and through this game, we have an opportunity to share our epics, creativity, and imagination with the world. Gaming is where stories come alive for the next generation, and I'm excited to help shape that experience at Tara Gaming with a uniquely Indian lens."

The trailer teases sweeping landscapes, mythical creatures, formidable warriors, and an immersive storyline—brought to life with cinematic polish and technical brilliance. Inspired by Indian mythology, folklore, and epic traditions, The Age of Bhaarat is poised to be India's breakthrough into AAA gaming on PC and consoles.

"To welcome Mr Bachchan as our co-founder is a privilege beyond words," said Nouredine Abboud, Co-founder of Tara Gaming. "His deep understanding of Indian culture and storytelling is invaluable as we develop a game that resonates globally. The trailer is just a glimpse of this ambitious and immersive world that pays homage to Indian traditions while delivering cinematic-quality gameplay."

Amish Tripathi, also a Co-founder, added, "Mr Bachchan is a true visionary whose understanding of Indian heritage is unmatched. His belief in our vision adds immense strength to our journey. The trailer perfectly captures the bold vision we have to present Indian itihaas to the world in a cool modern context."

With The Age of Bhaarat, Tara Gaming aims to place India firmly on the global gaming map, championing the 'Create in India' movement with cultural authenticity and cutting-edge creativity.