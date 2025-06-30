Among food brands, Britannia took third place, followed by Karnataka's Nandini and Dabur in fourth and fifth positions respectively

Amul has retained its crown as India's most valuable food brand, according to the latest Brand Finance India 100 – 2025 report. With a brand value of $4.1 billion, the Gujarat-based dairy giant outpaced competitors by a wide margin. Mother Dairy secured the second position with a brand value of $1.15 billion, moving up from third place last year.

As per PTI, the report issued by a UK-based independent brand valuation firm, ranks India's top 100 brands across all industries. Among food brands, Britannia took third place, followed by Karnataka's Nandini and Dabur in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Amul, marketed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), also climbed to 17th place among India's top 100 brands overall. GCMMF's managing director Jayen Mehta credited the achievement to the collective effort of India's dairy farmers. "It reflects the collective efforts of millions of dairy farmers and our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, affordable food and dairy products to consumers," Mehta said. "As Amul continues to grow and expand its footprint, both in India and internationally, this achievement reinforces our responsibility to uphold the trust placed in us by generations of Indian households."

Mother Dairy, which now ranks 35th among the top 100 Indian brands, up from 41st in 2024, operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The company was established under the landmark Operation Flood programme and has since grown into a diversified food enterprise. It sells milk and dairy products under the 'Mother Dairy' label, edible oils under 'Dhara', and a wide range of fresh and processed produce under the 'Safal' brand.

Mother Dairy managing director Manish Bandlish expressed gratitude to the brand's stakeholders. "This recognition is both a reflection and a testament to our collective efforts — a heartfelt thank you to our consumers, farmers, partners, and employees — this recognition belongs to each one of you," he said. Bandlish added that the company's improved standing "reflects more than numbers, it reflects the trust earned, relevance sustained, and the resilience of a brand that continues to evolve."

In 2024–25, Mother Dairy posted a turnover of approximately INR 17,500 crore, marking a 16 per cent growth over the previous fiscal.