An Entrepreneur Can Never Have Work-Life Balance: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Aggarwal was sharing his thoughts on entrepreneurship, and his vision for the country, at TiE India Internet Day event in Bengaluru today

By S Shanthi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

This is an opportunity for my generation to build, said Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Cabs, during a fireside chat with Vani Kola, founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital, at TiE India Internet Day event in Bengaluru today.

Aggarwal also added that entrepreneurs are here to build for the nation and that is why they are not destined to have a work-life balance. He believes that they have been given a great opportunity to relentlessly work towards building for the nation. He also spoke about how we should take India's successful Chandrayaan mission as an inspiration and think big.

Yesterday, India became the first nation to land on the south pole of the moon and the fourth nation to land successfully on the lunar surface, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China. "We should focus on moonshots across industries," said Aggarwal, with a sense of pride about the successful mission.

Ola founder's thoughts on Work Culture

Aggarwal also spoke about startup work culture at length. He told Kola that his outlook towards work culture has changed over the years, but he still strongly believes that every company should hire individuals whose ambitions match the culture of the company. He said that he still likes to hire people who have the jazba and junoon that aligns with what the company believes in. "The only culture that matters is what delivers results to your organization. Excellence is the right input for any successful outlook. And, it needs to be driven through an organization," he said.

He also believes that women can 'have it all' if they are given the opportunity. He was sharing his thoughts on the same in the context of Ola's e-scooter factory in Tamil Nadu run exclusively by women. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It'll be the largest all-women factory in the world!! Slightly smiling face," he had said in a tweet in 2021.

What's new at Ola

In a recent interview with ETNow, Aggarwal said that India's first large-scale gigafactory which will be a manufacturing facility for rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EV) will be up and functioning by next year.

Further, on August 9th, Ola Cabs reported a consolidated revenue of INR 1,970.42 crore for the financial year 2022 (FY22), up around 100 percent year-on-year (YoY). It reported a consolidated loss of INR 1,522.3 crore in FY22 up by around 36.3 percent YoY mainly on account of a rise in its overall expenses. In FY21, In FY21, Ola reported a consolidated revenue of INR 983 crore and a loss of INR 1,116 crore. The company's total expenses were at around INR 3,362 crore up by around 67.5 percent YoY.

Aggarwal's flagship company ANI Technologies runs Ola Cabs; Ola Electric Mobility, which runs the electric-vehicle business; Ola Electric Technologies, which focuses on research and development; Ola Financial Services, which was fully acquired by ANI Technologies. And, Ola Electric Charging Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Ola Electric Mobility.

Aggarwal has also launched a new company in the artificial intelligence (AI) and computing space. In an interview with YourStory, he said that his latest venture and Ola Cell Technologies, is part of his larger vision to build technologies for the future in India.
S Shanthi

Senior Assistant Editor

Shanthi specializes in writing sector-specific trends, interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. 

 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Culture

What Is Women's Equality Day? Here's What It Represents and Why It Matters

Women's Equality Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women's rights. It is crucial to address issues like caregiving leave, sexual harassment and gender biases to achieve true equality.

By Julie Kratz
Growth Strategies

Dr. Reddy's Shows International Growth Alongside Strategic Expansion In Indian Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY), a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, reported stellar first-quarter earnings on July 26, highlighting the progress it has made with its efforts to diversify into new drug verticals.

By Nishant Sinha
Growing a Business

People Underestimated Her 'Sweet' Idea, and She Took Advantage of It — All the Way to $125 Million in Annual Sales and a $360 Million Exit

Tara Bosch faced certain challenges as the young woman founder of SmartSweets. Her next venture, Bold Beginnings, is all about making it easier for the women who come next.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

13SQFT.com Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The funds will be utilized to expand the commercial and technical teams, bolster the platform's technology, and elevate its brand presence

By Teena Jose
Fundraising

The New Networking: 8 Strategies for Building Real Relationships

Here's how to form lasting connections that can help grow your business in the modern age.

By Sameer Somal
Social Media

Is Social Media Making You Less Social?

In a time when we seem more social, we are also lonely and disconnected.

By Kevin Kaminyar