Robin Hood Army is a volunteer-based organisation that has been helping underprivileged people across the globe through their various initiatives. On the occasion of Independence Day, they plan to execute another philanthropic campaign called Mission Swades to fight against hunger in the rural areas of India and fill plates for the people in need.

Through MissionSwades, the Robin Hood Army will focus on serving 10 million meals in 1000 villages. The team will deliver nourishing meals and rations to their fellow citizens, targeting the most marginalized populations. They will ensure that each city adopts between 2-5 villages within a 50 km radius. The mission will also focus on establishing a long-term outreach to rural India by building food, logistics, and mobilization networks to ensure that hundreds of villages get a constant supply of rations through the cities every month.

Monk Entertainment (Monk-E), a digital media company, has pledged to lend support to RHA through their roster of well-known names. Akshat Jain, leading this initiative said, "The largest pockets of hunger live in the roots of our country- our villages. If we have to fight hunger at scale, focusing on rural India has to be the next base. We are excited to build towards this mission with Mission Swades." The CEO and Co-Founder of Monk Entertainment, Viraj Sheth shared, "For Monk Entertainment, it is a heartwarming opportunity to serve our country in association with the Robin Hood Army. We are delighted to help amplify the message of #MissionSwades to the farthest corners of our country and in doing so, ensure to raise awareness and onboard more volunteers for a good cause."