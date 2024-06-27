Get All Access for $5/mo

An international film city is to be built at Noida Sector 21, with an investment of Rs 1510 crore As a concession agreement has been signed between Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Motorway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the ambitious project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to build an international film city is taking shape

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agreement signing of International Film City, Noida

As a concession agreement has been signed between Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Motorway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the ambitious project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to build an international film city is taking shape

A major development is on the cards for the ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of building an international film city in Noida, since a concession agreement has been signed between Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Motorway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The project is expected to be completed within eight years, spread across 230 acres of land, with a whopping investment of Rs 1510 crore.

The agreement, overseen by YEIDA's CEO Arunvir Singh and attended by Additional CEO Shruti and Ashish Bhutani, marks a pivotal step in realising this vision.

Talking about the project, Boney Kapoor said, "The preparations for the Film City had commenced well before the official agreement. Recently, during visits to London and LA, I had the opportunity to inspect numerous studios and observe the latest technological advancements in their construction. This international film city, under development in Uttar Pradesh, is poised to set a global standard."

YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh emphasised the authority's commitment to enhancing connectivity for the film city. Recognising the need for smooth movement of large vehicles and equipment for setting up expansive sets, the Yamuna Authority has decided to construct a 75-metre interlink lane.

The financial breakdown for the project includes Rs 50 crore earmarked for construction in the first two years, followed by Rs 75 crore in the third year. Subsequently, Rs 100 crore is allocated for expenditures between the fourth and eighth years.

Singh detailed that Rs 832.91 crore will cover filming components such as studio back lots and open sets, whereas Rs 373.93 crore will be allocated for hospitality, Rs 315.07 crore for service accommodation, Rs 109.60 crore for offices, and Rs 76.44 crore for infrastructure enhancements.

Regarding the land allocation, the Film City will span 230 acres. One hundred thirty-five acres will be designated for filming facilities within this area, and an additional 21 acres will be allocated for the Film Institute.

This brings the total area dedicated to filming components to 156 acres. The remaining 75 acres will be utilised for various commercial purposes. This includes 57 acres for service accommodation, 2.37 acres for hospitality dormitories, 5.15 acres for upscale hospitality, 3.60 acres for upper upscale hospitality, 5.15 acres for F&B-focused retail development, and 2.37 acres for commercial offices.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

I Started Over 300 Companies. Here Are 4 Things I Learned About Scaling a Business.

It takes a delicate balance of skill, hard work and instinct to grow a successful business. This serial entrepreneur loves the unique challenge; here are the key lessons she's learned along the way.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
News and Trends

Novavente, Neo San, and Machaxi Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Four Tried-and-True Ways to Better Market Your Business

With all the technology we have today, there are quite a few marketing channels business owners can leverage — but let's take a closer look at a few that work best.

By Mohammad Farraj
Business News

'Why Shouldn't They Participate?': AT&T CEO Calls on Big Tech to Help Subsidize Internet Access

AT&T's CEO called out the seven biggest tech companies in the world.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

MSME Day Highlights Innovations and Sustainability as Key Drivers for Global Economic Growth

The sustainability sector must focus on three key pillars to propel MSMEs towards their net-zero targets: developing cost-effective green technologies tailored to MSME operations, implementing targeted capacity-building initiatives, and facilitating easier access to green financing options.

By Entrepreneur Staff