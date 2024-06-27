As a concession agreement has been signed between Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Motorway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the ambitious project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to build an international film city is taking shape

A major development is on the cards for the ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of building an international film city in Noida, since a concession agreement has been signed between Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Motorway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The project is expected to be completed within eight years, spread across 230 acres of land, with a whopping investment of Rs 1510 crore.

The agreement, overseen by YEIDA's CEO Arunvir Singh and attended by Additional CEO Shruti and Ashish Bhutani, marks a pivotal step in realising this vision.

Talking about the project, Boney Kapoor said, "The preparations for the Film City had commenced well before the official agreement. Recently, during visits to London and LA, I had the opportunity to inspect numerous studios and observe the latest technological advancements in their construction. This international film city, under development in Uttar Pradesh, is poised to set a global standard."

YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh emphasised the authority's commitment to enhancing connectivity for the film city. Recognising the need for smooth movement of large vehicles and equipment for setting up expansive sets, the Yamuna Authority has decided to construct a 75-metre interlink lane.

The financial breakdown for the project includes Rs 50 crore earmarked for construction in the first two years, followed by Rs 75 crore in the third year. Subsequently, Rs 100 crore is allocated for expenditures between the fourth and eighth years.

Singh detailed that Rs 832.91 crore will cover filming components such as studio back lots and open sets, whereas Rs 373.93 crore will be allocated for hospitality, Rs 315.07 crore for service accommodation, Rs 109.60 crore for offices, and Rs 76.44 crore for infrastructure enhancements.

Regarding the land allocation, the Film City will span 230 acres. One hundred thirty-five acres will be designated for filming facilities within this area, and an additional 21 acres will be allocated for the Film Institute.

This brings the total area dedicated to filming components to 156 acres. The remaining 75 acres will be utilised for various commercial purposes. This includes 57 acres for service accommodation, 2.37 acres for hospitality dormitories, 5.15 acres for upscale hospitality, 3.60 acres for upper upscale hospitality, 5.15 acres for F&B-focused retail development, and 2.37 acres for commercial offices.