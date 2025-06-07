Andhra Pradesh, Nvidia Partner to Develop AI University and Train Engineering Students The agreement also mentions the possibility of up to 500 AI-focused startups from Andhra Pradesh being supported in applying to Nvidia's Inception Programme, which offers access to technical resources and business networks

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI Generated

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based chipmaker Nvidia to collaborate on the development of a proposed Artificial Intelligence University in the state. The agreement also focuses on AI-related skills training, research, infrastructure, and startup support.

As part of the partnership, around 10,000 engineering students across the state are expected to receive AI training over the next two years. Nvidia will assist by providing curriculum guidance and technical resources to engineering colleges.
The MoU outlines plans to improve AI research capabilities in the state. Nvidia will work with the government to help set up research centres aimed at addressing technological challenges and advancing sector-specific AI solutions. Joint research efforts are also being considered.
The initiative includes the development of computational infrastructure for the proposed university, with Nvidia offering input on software platforms and hardware systems.
According to State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the collaboration is intended to support the state's broader goals of technological skill-building and entrepreneurship. Nvidia's Managing Director for Asia South, Vishal Dhupar, said the effort could serve as a reference point for similar initiatives elsewhere in the country.
The agreement also mentions the possibility of up to 500 AI-focused startups from Andhra Pradesh being supported in applying to Nvidia's Inception Programme, which offers access to technical resources and business networks. Participation will depend on eligibility and availability.
