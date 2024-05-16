You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This year, at Google's annual developer conference, I/O, which began on Tuesday in Mountain View, California, artificial intelligence took center stage. Headlining a two-hour lecture focused on artificial intelligence was CEO Sundar Pichai. A sneak peek at upcoming changes to Google Search, Gmail, Photos, and Gemini was shown. Nevertheless, it was unexpected that Android was conspicuously absent from the keynote on the first day. However, Google reminded everyone on the second day of the developer conference that Android is still a major component of the company's future ambitions and that artificial intelligence will personalize the operating system. This is a list of upcoming Android smartphone features, some of which make extensive use of artificial intelligence.

Theft Detection Lock

The most widely used mobile operating system in the world, Android, is getting new security enhancements and features from Google. These were initially shown off at the company's annual developer conference in Mountain View, California.

Google is adding a lot of new security measures to Android 15, the most recent version of the mobile operating system, in an effort to improve its ability to identify thefts and scams that may jeopardize device data. Google is releasing a feature called "Theft Detection Lock," which shuts down your smartphone and utilizes the accelerometers and "Google AI" of the device to determine if it was stolen. It functions similarly to Apple's Find My iPhone function, which shuts down iPhones upon a reset. Although Google did not specify a specific launch date, it did state that the functionality will be accessible "later this year" on a variety of Android devices from Google, Oppo, Honor, Lenovo, OnePlus, and other manufacturers.

Additionally, Google is introducing the private space feature, which consolidates all of your apps that contain sensitive data into a single area on your smartphone by creating a distinct space. According to Google, the private area is operated by a different user profile, which is suspended and the associated apps stop working when you lock it. You can also fully erase your personal area. Although certain Android phones have allowed users to lock specific apps with a PIN or fingerprint, Google is now directly integrating this functionality into Android with Private Space.

Google is also improving the deployment of one-time password (OTP) security as another means of safeguarding Android users against con artists and fraudsters. In order to make it more difficult to intercept communications containing one-time passwords (OTPs), which are used in two-factor authentication, the notifications system has concealed them. It's becoming clearer in recent years that push notifications can pose a serious security risk and that SMS-based OTPs are significantly less safe. Furthermore, for side-loaded apps those that aren't obtained via the Google Play Store restricted settings will be enhanced.

AI-powered scam call detection

The upcoming Android version will move unnecessary apps to the side while protecting your data, freeing up storage space. This implies that you should just archive any apps that you hardly use but might wish to in the future. Because app archiving is integrated natively into Android 15, you can choose to have apps automatically archived when your storage runs low.

Google revealed that it is testing a new call monitoring function that will alert users if the person they are speaking with on the phone is probably trying to deceive them during its I/O developer conference. When the function identifies that an unknown caller uses speech patterns linked to scams, it uses Gemini Nano to send alerts throughout the call.

On the phone screen, Gemini will alert consumers with a red warning indicator that says "likely spam," requesting that they cancel the call and providing a brief explanation of why Gemini believes the call might be dangerous. The availability of the fraud detection feature is still unknown, but Google says that further information will need to be shared "later this year" and that users will need to opt-in to utilize it.

This year, Android 15 will be released later. Prior to the official release, Google offered developers early access to new tools, services, and APIs with the first Android 15 developer preview, which was made available back in February. The initial public beta release of Android 15 for early adopters came next. Google revealed at I/O a number of new features that would be included in the later-released Android 15 later this year. Additionally, it declared the arrival of Android 15's second public beta, which can be downloaded on a number of non-Google and Google Pixel handsets as well as those from iQOO, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi.